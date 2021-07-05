Crowded Historic Center; ‘Torre Latino’ asks to raise the guard against covid

MEXICO CITY.- ‘Raise your guard, put it on’, recommends the ‘Torre Latino’ before the rebound in covid cases in the country, followed by the pictogram of a person wearing a mask.

Before the start of the holidays on July 10, the streets of the capital’s Historic Center look crowded with visitors, despite the fact that Mexico City remains at the Yellow Traffic Light.

The Madero corridor and the surroundings of the Alameda Central and Palacio de Bellas Artes were filled with people this Sunday. At least twenty people lined up to enter the Palace of Fine Arts.

On June 3, the Secretary of Health, Oliva López Arellano indicated that Mexico City remains alert to covid cases, although she assured that the increase in cases in the city is “very small.”

He explained that currently the capital has six thousand beds for the care of covid patients. In the specific case of the hospitals that depend on the capital government, there are 667 beds available.

He also reiterated the call to continue with health measures, since the infections have been transferred to other age groups, since the elderly have been mostly vaccinated.

We already have the advantage of vaccination, which is already being expressed in the hospitalization data, the proportion of older adults has decreased in terms of those hospitalized. Those hospitalized are being less serious cases, this is also an important element, and early hospitalization is spreading to young groups, which is why the call to continue taking care of ourselves, “he emphasized.

