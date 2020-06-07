Thousands of people took part in a massive march against racial injustice and police brutality in Washington, the largest in the US capital since the largest wave of protests unfolded in half a century after the murder by a white African American police officer. George Floyd, who was fired by a crowd near his hometown in North Carolina.

At least 200,000 protesters were expected this afternoon on the streets of central Washington, fenced by police and military vehicles, while the calls were replicated in other cities in the country, such as New York, Chicago and Seattle, and even abroad, such as London. , Paris and Sydney.

Floyd’s death, which occurred on May 25, caused a wave of outrage and protests in the United States, after a video showed that the African American died while being arrested in Minneapolis by agent Derek Chauvin who reduced him to the floor and he dug his knee into her neck for almost nine minutes despite screaming that he couldn’t breathe.

Although at first isolated episodes of riots or looting in various cities clouded the mostly peaceful marches and led to the deployment of the National Guard in some states, today’s marches marked the fourth day of uneventful street protests.

This morning, some 15,000 people from across the country approached Raeford, a town of just 5,000 residents in North Carolina, to veil Floyd’s body, ABC reported.

A long line of people, with banners and flowers, crowded from early in front of the local Baptist church, where later 125 friends would say goodbye to Floyd in a private funeral.

All flags of North Carolina public buildings flew throughout the day at half-staff, in memory of Floyd, a native of neighboring Fayetteville.

“Without justice there is no peace”, “black power” and “George Floyd” were some of the songs chanted by the attendees, including families with children and adolescents, when the hearse with the coffin arrived.

“It could have been me, it could have been my brother, my father, any of my black friends,” said a woman who attended the tribute, quoted by the USA TODAY network.

After the public wake, family and friends participated in a private funeral, in which religious, relatives and members of the local community took part.

The privacy of the service contrasted with the demonstrations that took place in various locations in the country to protest against police violence against African-Americans and to demand police and judicial reforms.

In Washington, thousands of people marched from the Capitol to the White House, including the city’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, who once again rejected the heavy hand defended by President Donald Trump in the face of protests.

Refugee in a fortified White House, Trump had no public events on his agenda today.

Many of those attending the capital’s march expressed their desire to keep a pulse on the streets until the authorities definitively deal with racial injustice.

Such was the case of Olivia Butler, who considered that solving the systematic problems of racism will require more than “a couple of marches,” CNN reported.

“It is something that must be resolved through legislation, through new precedents established in the legal system, also with social change so that the mentality of the people changes and we do not continue promoting the underlying sense of racial prejudice in the country,” opined.

In recent days, some of the demands demanded in the protests have echoed in some states.

One of the most notorious changes occurred in Minneapolis itself, where city officials agreed yesterday to ban police throttling techniques and make it mandatory for other police officers to intervene when they see a colleague appeal to unauthorized use of force.

Also in California, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s police training program to stop teaching officers how to wear a collar that blocks blood flow to the brain.

Meanwhile, Democrats are preparing a comprehensive package of police reforms to deal with in Congress, which are expected to include changes to police liability laws, such as reviewing immunity provisions and creating a database of incidents of police use. police force.

The bills would be voted on at the end of the month by the House of Representatives, where approval is expected given the Democratic majority, but their validation by the Republican-dominated Senate is still uncertain.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the upper house will review the bills, but has not yet endorsed any particular legislation.