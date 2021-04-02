Crouch down !, Mia Khalifa shows off charms from the pool | Instagram

Really beautiful! former actress of films for adults, Mia Khalifa once again delighted twitter users, this by sharing a photograph in which she boasts of her curves and “squat” charms. The web cam model posed for the camera, although it looks more like a photograph taken by surprise.

In the image that the Lebanese personality boasted in his account of the famous social network, he can be seen with a huge smile, because apparently something happened to him when he got out of the pool and this caused him enormous grace. The also influencer made netizens leave the situation in the background and get lost in her charms.

The beauty Mia khalifa To enjoy a fun day at the pool, she chose a very small two-piece yellow swimsuit, since as it is well said, the one who dresses in yellow trusts in her beauty. This beautiful woman put her makeup aside and with a high ponytail and sunglasses went out to enjoy the day.

In the photograph you can see a smiling Mia crouched down and with one hand on the floor, so it is assumed that she would have tripped or had an incident while trying to get out of the water, which looks really delicious. However, the text next to the photograph clarifies what happened to the now businesswoman.

Mia Khalifa apparently had a strong scare when she was in the water, because she says she jumped when she felt something touch her foot, after the enormous start she remembered that there was nothing to be scared of since she was in a pool and not in the sea .