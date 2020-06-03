Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

As franchises that now share the same parent company, both Marvel and the Simpsons franchise in terms of animation have now been able to share the use of characters and cameos by the creative teams of the sagas have not been left behind.

Recently, the premiere of a new comic book caught fans of the popular company founded by Stan Lee by surprise, after the cartoon from The Amazing Spider-Man I will bring with me the popular characters of Homer and Bart in one of their vignettes.

It was exactly in volume 600 according to ScreenRant, where after a visit to the psychologist by Peter Parker, it is found that he is enjoying the animation series by Matt Groening.

Despite the reference, the team decided to make a somewhat different version of the artistic style of the original characters, with the aim of giving their own dose of creativity to it.

Crossover followed by another

Recall that throughout the history of the animated series, some indirect references had already been made to the characters in the Marvel studios, but it was not until this same year that both officially got together.

Episode 14 of the thirty-first season of The Simpsons, titled Bart and the Bad Guy led the MCU characters in an unpublished chapter that featured the appearance of Kevin Feige, Joe and Anthony Russo as special guests as well as Avengers characters like Iron Man and Thanos.

