If you are looking for a new car, but are not sure what to buy. There are many styles of cars, but the models that are most sold at the moment are SUVs, Crossover and hatchback, this due to its fuel economy, versatility and four-wheel drive that crossover SUVs offer.

Your choice depends on the lifestyle you lead. If you are single and you like to travel with your friends, you like to go to the beach or the mountains or you want to go out with the family and travel comfortably.

Crossover or Hatchback, what is the best for your lifestyle?

Crossover

These types of cars have good interior space and a certain off-road look. A crossing of segments between compact family and that vehicle that can leave the asphalt.

These vehicles offer a higher and more attractive ride than sedans or hatchbacks because you get better visibility and better ground clearance for inclement weather.

Many have front-wheel drive, the vast majority offer all-wheel drive, allowing you to have better traction when driving on snow, sand or a trail. Their unibody construction means they offer stable ride and also allow them to be lighter, giving them better fuel economy than larger traditional SUVs.

The objective of the crossover is to provide a dynamic driving experience. You should go for a crossover if you want a higher ride and are thinking of driving on snow or trails frequently.

A crossover is also your best option if you regularly have family members traveling in your car.

Hatchback

Hatchback It is the type of car that consists of a passenger area with a cargo space or trunk integrated into the cabin, which is accessed through a rear door. This door includes the rear glass and the rear space is relatively short.

Hatchbacks are great conventional passenger cars, and manufacturers have now released great designs with very powerful engines.

These vehicles are known for offering great fuel economy and a smaller body, which could be good if limited to street parking or tight spaces.

Your choice should be a hatchback if you live in an area where parking is limited and your budget is limited. Hatchbacks are cheaper than entry-level crossovers.

There are very popular versions that provide exciting driving like the Volkswagen Golf R, the Hyundai Veloster N and the Honda Civic Type RWe also have the new Mazda Mazda3, Subaru Impreza and Golf R that offer four-wheel drive.

