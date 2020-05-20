‘Rick and Morty’ has become one of the best animated series that currently exist in the market and one of the aspects that his followers most enjoy, are the references that exist about pop culture within the program, so it was a pleasant surprise to discover a reference to ‘The Simpsons’ in the recent episode of the Serie.

After releasing the first five episodes of the new season, production took a short break before releasing the remaining episodes and fortunately for the followers of this duo, Adult Swim has brought back their adventures, so last Sunday we were able to enjoy the new chapter titled, ‘The Vat of Acid’.

Spoiler Alert

During ‘The Vad of Acid’, Rick creates an amazing save point device, As in a video game, it allows you to go back time to the last point in your life where you saved, allowing its wearer to take risks with the certainty that it will be able to return to the moment it was saved, so Morty begins to abuse this new power.

So instead of using the device for good or to put your life at risk, Morty uses it to satisfy his lowest and most evil desires, so he pushes an old man in a wheelchair into the traffic, then go back in time and help that same old man cross the street, something really sick even for Morty.

So, analyzing the scene, the place where Morty pushes the old man is none other than the street where Moe’s canteen is located in Springfield, so finally these two series have come together to the delight of their followers, and while only part of the tavern’s facade is shown, we would have liked to see a member of the Simpson family pass by.

Source: Fox

Source: Adult Swim

This is how the reference to ‘The Simpsons’ occurred in ‘Rick and Morty’, and despite the fact that ‘The Vat of Acid’ is considered one of the darkest chapters of the series, it has received good reviews from fans, who consider it the best episode of this new season.