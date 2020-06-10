CrossFit’s founder and CEO will step down for posting a tweet about George Floyd that sparked a backlash on social media and several gyms cutting ties with the company.

Reebok also dropped its affiliation with CrossFit this week.

Greg Glassman said on the CrossFit Inc. website Tuesday night that he would be leaving his position. The executive had already apologized for the tweets where he linked the coronavirus to Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of the police. Glassman said he had made a mistake and should have been more sensitive, but denied being racist.

“On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members,” Glassman said. He added that he could not allow what happened to interfere with the company’s mission.

Apparently, Glassman’s exit was marked after Buzzfeed published a Zoom call that the executive had with some CrossFit affiliates where Glassman said: “We are not mourning for George Floyd, I don’t think that I or any of my employees did it. this”. Buzzfeed said it received the recording anonymously.

The call came hours before Glassman responded simplistically on Twitter to a publication by the Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment, a US health research group, that said: “Racism is a public health problem “

“It’s FLOYD-19,” Glassman replied Saturday, and in a second tweet he criticized the group’s “failed” quarantine model and accused him of trying to “model a solution to racism.”

Since then, some 1,250 gyms have cut ties to CrossFit, according to industry blog Morning Chalk Up.

“In light of recent comments made by the CEO of CrossFit, we will disenroll from CrossFit,” CrossFit Central of Austin, Texas posted on their Instagram account. “We are firm in our anti-racist convictions and against police brutality. We stand in solidarity with the black community. “

According to the CrossFit website, the annual membership fee is $ 3,000, allowing gyms to use the CrossFit name, logo, and promotional materials, among other benefits.

CrossFit is based in Santa Cruz, California.

Floyd died in handcuffs on May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes. His death sparked protests across the United States and the world.