Smilegate West and Remedy are working on CrossfireX, an FPS that will debut exclusively for Xbox One. Details of a possible beta of the shooter recently emerged, but were not confirmed by the developers.

Fortunately, this changed recently, so the test is real and will start very soon. In fact, some players may already enjoy FPS, but there are a few prerequisites to be part of early access to the Beta.

So you can participate in the CrossfireX Beta

A CrossfireX Beta is now available, but only Xbox Insiders members with an active Xbox LIVE Gold subscription can participate. If you are one of them, you will have 3 days of early access to the test.

If you meet the requirements then install and run the Insiders application from your Xbox One. There you will find the FPS test and the registration to join it.

Fortunately, many more players will be able to get a first look at CrossfireX, as its open Beta will also start this week. To be more exact, the test will start on Friday, June 25.

The Beta will start at 2:00 PM, Mexico City time and will end at 11:00 PM on Sunday, June 28. All Beta participants will be rewarded with the « X-B.C Ax » weapon skin once the FPS is available. Below I leave a trailer for you to know the title:

The tests will offer various game modes on different maps. In Specter Mode the goal will be to plant C4 explosives on a target, so stealth will be most important as your enemies will do their best to stop you.

The Team Match modality, a variant of Search and Destroy, will also be available. In it 2 teams of 8 players will face each other. The objective is to eliminate the rival squad or plant C4. Finally, there is Point Capture, where teams of also 8 players will face each other until one reaches the number of eliminations necessary to take the victory.

CrossfireX does not have a release date, but it is expected to arrive on Xbox One sometime in 2020. In this link you will find other news related to the FPS.