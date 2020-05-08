Local governments throughout Italy continue to press for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to accelerate the gradual easing of the quarantine due to the coronavirus that started this Monday and which, from May 18, foresees the reopening of retail businesses, bars and hairdressers throughout the country.

The governor of the province of Bolzano, in the northern region of Trentino Alto-Adige, announced today that from tomorrow it will allow the opening of retail businesses and, starting Monday, 11, hairdressers, bars, restaurants and museums.

“The crisis has been a great challenge for various categories, from families to companies, and the next few weeks will be difficult. It is fair to continue on the path of reopening,” said Governor Arno Kompatscher in statements collected by the newspaper La Stampa.

At the same time, the president of the northern region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Massimiliano Fedriga, announced his intention to open retail businesses from Monday, despite the decree by the Conte government that authorizes its opening nationwide from May 18 .

“On Monday we reopened. It is a very responsible proposal: on Monday the retail businesses and on the 18th the rest of the activities,” Fedriga told Radio 24 today.

Fedriga’s proposal comes amid pressure from the 19 regions of Italy for the government to accelerate the gradual easing of the quarantine that Conte ordered, which also plans to open bars and restaurants from June 1.

Fedriga argued its decision that the central government has already authorized the reopening of bookstores and baby clothes sales businesses since May 4 “and those rules can be used for the rest of the activities.”

In Friul-Venice Julia, 308 people have died of coronavirus so far, about 1% of the 29,958 victims registered so far in Italy.

More moderate, the president of the northern Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, said today that his demand “is that from 18 there be more autonomy for the regions.”

In any case, the president of the second region with the most victims in Italy, with 3,766 deaths since the start of the pandemic, clarified that the measures should be “always in contact with the national government and with the Ministry of Health.”

The crossings between the national government and local authorities led the Minister for Autonomies, Francesco Boccia, to threaten with sanctions the regions that advance the repairs ordered by decree for the entire country.

