An important discrepancy in the mortality rate even between geographically close regions could be explained by cross-protection, induced by the Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, JEV vaccine and / or the tick-borne encephalitis vaccine (Tick-Borne Encephalitis Vaccine, TEV), according to Dr. Shojiro Katoh, president of Edogawa Hospital. Together with his international team of researchers at the Edogawa Evolutionary Lab of Science (EELS), he published his opinion in the specialized medical journal Archives of Academic Emergency Medicine (http://journals.sbmu.ac.ir/aaem/index.php/AAEM / article / view / 683).

This press release includes multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005683/en/

Edogawa Hospital, Tokyo, Japan, whose physicians have hypothesized on cross protection to COVID-19 by Encephalitis vaccine (Photo: Business Wire)

With 2,478,634 people infected and 170,000 deaths worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic is having unprecedented implications for everyday life and the world economy. The loss of life in Spain (20,852) and Italy (24,114) outweighs deaths in China (4,632), the epicenter of the outbreak, where JEV and / or VTE were included in the national vaccination calendar, as in Japan (186 ) and Austria (463). In China, the mortality rate is 2.3%, compared to the 7.3% rate in Italy and 10.41% in Spain, where the application of JEV and / or VTE is not routine. JEV immunization is widespread or part of national vaccination programs in Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, South Korea, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, where the mortality rate is relatively lower than in countries that do not apply it broad. From these data, the cross-protection afforded by the encephalitis vaccine (s) could be seen as a reason for lower mortality, which must be proven by due validation. If the usefulness of any such cross-protection can be confirmed at least for a specific group, especially among vulnerable populations such as the elderly and people with comorbidities, this may enable the creation of efficient strategies to combat COVID-19.

“As we are not sure when a medicine or vaccine will be available to alleviate humanity from the martyrs of this pandemic, we make our modest contribution to this hypothesis, which we hope can spark similar or better ideas,” said Dr. Katoh, whose interdisciplinary team of doctors and scientists work on biomaterials based on in vitro viral replication, through drug discovery platforms (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26470963), food supplements to increase immunity and well-being -state (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24409973/) and natural killer autologous cells (Natural Killer, NK) based on cancer immunotherapy (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov / 28894585 /). Its biomaterials laboratory, established jointly with JBM Inc, is working on cell culture and tissue engineering in the area of ​​regenerative medicine, as well as new drug development systems and methodologies to fight cancer and viruses.

The official and authorized version of the release is the one issued in the original language of the release. The translation is just a help, and it must be checked with the text in its original language, which is the only version with legal validity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005683/en/

Contact:

For queries:

Samuel JK Abraham

GN Corporation

info@gncorporation.com

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

The foreigners’ team with the most goals in the history of the Brasileirão

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

