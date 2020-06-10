By Sebastian Quiroz

06/10/2020 11:24 am

Hello Games has come a long way since the launch of No Man’s Sky in 2016. Since then, Sean Murray and his team have worked hard to deliver the experience they promised years ago to the public. Thanks to an update, The long-awaited cross-play will finally be available on No Man’s Sky.

June 11 will be an important day for No Man’s Sky, not only will we see the arrival of this game on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC, but a new update will be available in less than 24 hours. This update will include the possibility of playing with people from PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC thanks to cross-play, as well as a couple of improvements to the experience.

This is what the study commented on the new content:

“A tremendous amount of work has been invested in this upgrade, in the underlying technology and systems. We have moved to a completely new network architecture, with more flexibility for the future, allowing fans to play together regardless of platform. ”

🌌 Improvements to Lobbies and Groups

Ech Speech Accessibility Options

🦾 VR Full body

👾 Speech to Text

10 Win 10 Store

🎁 Free for Game Pass

🛰 New Networking backend Available Tomorrow ❤https: //t.co/AbdW70imzQ pic.twitter.com/1n3hURMsvD – Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 10, 2020

The update will reactivate voice chat on PlayStation 4 and options for transcribing as well as translating messages will be added. Also, the support with virtual reality was polished, so the experience will be better in general terms. By last, It has been confirmed that you can also purchase No Man’s Sky on PC via the Windows store.

No Man’s Sky is coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, And here we tell you what other games will be available in this service at the same time.

Via: Hello Games

