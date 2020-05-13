They are two media figures who go beyond basketball and feed the NBA not only with their game, but also with their charisma and controversial statements. They did not coincide on the court, but if they had, the show would have been guaranteed. Both have played a tremendously important role in two of the most successful franchises of the 21st century, and the pique seems assured. His ego is unlimited and Draymond Green began a dialectical war that although he wanted to qualify later, it does not seem to have liked anything Shaquille O´Neal. In addition to their ease of speech and challenging tone, they have one thing in common: they are champions of NBA three times.

Shaquille amazed the world in Los Angeles Lakers from 2000, 2001 and 2002, with three consecutive titles, something that some Golden State Warriors champions in three of the last five seasons, but without successively achieving their championships. “Stephen Curry and I had smashed the Kobe and Shaq Lakers,” Green said a few weeks ago, but later went on to clarify that if he had played against O’Neal, he would have “killed him in the area.” This qualification did not calm the waters in the heart of the Lakers among other teams, which has responded with tremendous forcefulness.

“What has Draymond done? He has three rings, ok. I will let his opinion pass, after all it is personal, I prefer not to value it. But it is evident that he would have kicked his ass if we had competed against each other”, declared in EssentiallySports one of the most dominant players in the painting of the entire history of the NBA. We will have to be vigilant in case Draymond Green decides to replicate this reply from Shaquille O´Neal and continue with a story as tense as it is fun.

