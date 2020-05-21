At a time when almost every club in the world is losing revenue from the pandemic, the secretary general of the international soccer union said on Wednesday that he will revive the idea of ​​creating multinational leagues.

Many clubs risk bankruptcy due to the obligation to play matches in empty stadiums. In the long run, they would run into difficulties retaining or finding sponsors.

Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, FIFPro general secretary, said it would be appropriate to look again at cross-border leagues in a broad debate on the economics of football.

“It may not be sustainable to operate so many clubs,” Baer-Hoffmann said during a press conference call.

As long as a vaccine against COVID-19 is not available, clubs will hardly be able to hold public matches in stadiums. They will thus be deprived of an income that is key in countries where international television broadcasting contracts are not as juicy.

“This creates a burden on the business model of these leagues,” said the union leader.

The issue of multinational leagues has been discussed sparingly in Europe as a possible solution for countries of intermediate rank in the world of soccer, which have some outstanding clubs but do not compete commercially with the powers.

The Dutch and Belgian leagues, which should have ended their campaigns in the face of the health crisis, are considered the most likely cross-border partners.

However, no formal proposal on the matter has been submitted to UEFA.

In 2016, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said he supported the fact that national leagues remain independent.

“There is a need for a general conversation about the economics of this industry,” Baer-Hoffmann said Wednesday.

The manager foresaw a fateful year for the players and their sources of employment.

An executive for a club in Croatia suggested last week that between 100 and 200 clubs could file for bankruptcy this year if their needs go unaddressed.

Baer-Hoffmann noted that in Scotland, 43% of football revenue “is based on the attendance of fans at matches.”

FIFPro has 65 national affiliated player unions worldwide,

In seven – Botswana, Egypt, Colombia, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay – unions have helped distribute food packages to players at a time when the sport remains paralyzed, Baer-Hoffmann said.

“They are stranded in terms of income,” said the leader, who added that many of the footballers face “the same financial pressures as the rest of society.”