cross between Vietnamese pig and wild boar that spreads through Spain

The piglet is one of the clear examples of what the introduction of an exotic species in a habitat that is not its own can mean. It is an animal that arises as a result of the crossing between the Iberian wild boar, an autochthonous species typical of the peninsula, with the Vietnamese pig, of Asian origin and declared an invasive species by the Government for two years. The first hybrid specimen between the two species was identified in Spain in 2010.

This wild pig is smaller than the wild boar, weighs between 80 and 100 kilos and has longer legs. In general, it is hairier, has a thick dark coat, although hairless specimens have also been detected. In addition, its snout is usually longer than that of the wild boar; however, they can also have a flat nose.

On the other hand, the female Vietnamese pig lives a monthly mating period (compared to the biannual reproductive ritual of the wild boar) and her litters are more numerous. Despite the fact that they feral, they are more trusting of humans and tend to approach the population centers, being the object of abuses and traffic accidents, a problem that is accentuated due to their diurnal nature, unlike the wild boar, which is a lot more active at night.

Likewise, they do not hesitate to approach the closest crops and plantations in search of food, so they are also a real danger to farmers’ crops. As for the gastronomic use, it is not a very used animal in the kitchen, because it has a very fatty meat.

From trendy pet to environmental threat

In the last decade, this animal has spread to Valencia, Madrid, Catalonia, Castilla y León, Aragon and Navarra. Its proliferation in the natural environment is due to the uncontrolled release of Vietnamese pig, an animal that became very famous as a pet practically all over the world, after images of various celebrities were spread, George Clooney being the main example, with this variety of domestic pig at home.

However, despite the fact that during the breeding season these pigs look like small boars of reduced proportions and endearing appearance, the truth is that when they reach adulthood in some cases they can exceed 100 kilos in weight, so many households do not they can (or do not want to) face their feeding and care.

It is at this time that the owners decide to release them into nature and thus become a threat to the ecosystem in which they have been introduced, as well as for the evolution of the Iberian boar, with which they must coexist.

As the Vietnamese pig is a subspecies of the wild boar, reproduction between the invader and the native species is possible, a cross from which the pig is born. Because of his greater reproductive capacity, this hybrid can expand and settle easily in an ecosystem, outnumbering wild boar populations. In this way, the pig is spreading through Spain.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition also points out that the cross between the wild boar and the Vietnamese pig “Could reduce the genetic heritage of the Spanish wild boar population & rdquor; when the genes of both species are mixed, especially when one of them includes the weaknesses of an animal, originally, domestic.

Its proliferation generates a great impact on both the fauna and the local flora, since being omnivorous animals they can feed on both plants and other living beings, mainly small vertebrates and some insects.

For all these reasons, the Vietnamese pig, the starting point of this environmental problem, is included in the Spanish Catalog of Invasive Species, which is why its possession, transport, traffic and trade in live specimens is prohibited.

