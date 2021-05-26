Crop plants can adapt to growing in shady conditions

After detecting the proximity of vegetation, some plants, among which are most of the crops we eat, are able to anticipate shady conditions in their environment and modify its structure and growth to thrive in less light. This has been verified by a research group from the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Plant Biology (IBMCP), a joint center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the Polytechnic University of Valencia, in collaboration with the Center for Research in Agrigenomics (CRAG) of Barcelona.

The researchers observed that the drop in levels of photosynthetic pigments of plants is part of a mechanism that allows them to adapt to live with less light, thus anticipating a possible future in the shade. The results are published in the journal Plant Physiology.

Plants use sunlight to transform atmospheric carbon dioxide into food through the photosynthesis. Thus, plants often compete with others for access to this vital source of energy. In forests or fields with high planting density, it is common for some plants to shade others, restricting the amount of light that reaches them.

Since less light means less energy, the evolution has provided plants with mechanisms to detect the proximity of other potential light-competing plants before they even shade them, and respond appropriately.

To carry out photosynthesis, plants absorb specific regions of the electromagnetic spectrum, blue and red, and let through or reflect the far-red. Therefore, when sunlight filters through the leaves, it is depleted in blue and red (which is absorbed and used for photosynthesis) and is enriched in far-red. These changes in the quality of light are the signal that other plants recognize as generated by the proximity of neighboring plants (and therefore competition for resources) and use to trigger a series of responses known as the ‘shadow flight syndrome‘(SAS).

Anticipating a shadow future

The most studied response to this syndrome is elongation of the Stem of the plant, which allows it to grow more than neighboring plants and reach the light sooner. SAS also causes a decrease in the levels of chlorophylls and other pigments originated in photosynthesis, but until now it was unknown what was the reason for this response.

Now, a team from the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Plant Biology (IBMCP) in Valencia and the CRAG in Barcelona have discovered that the fall in the levels of photosynthetic pigments is part of a mechanism that adapts the photosynthetic machinery to operate with less light, thus anticipating a possible future in the shade.

The teams led by CSIC researchers at the IBMCP Jaume Martinez Garcia Y Manuel Rodriguez Concepcion studied the response to changes in the quality and quantity of light of different species of the Brasicaceae, a family that includes important crops such as cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, rapeseed, radish, or mustard. Thus, they classified the species into two groups: those that avoid shade and those that tolerate it. The former grew better in high light intensities and became very elongated when perceiving the plant proximity signal. The shade tolerant ones, however, hardly elongated with this signal and were better adapted to living in low light.

Optimize growth in a sustainable way

In addition, they observed that, when species that avoid shade were exposed to the signal that reported the proximity of vegetation and then grew with less light, their photosynthetic efficiency was better than that of plants that had not previously been exposed to this signal.

“We observed that this was due not only to a decrease in the levels of photosynthetic pigments, but also to changes in the expression of genes and structures of chloroplasts related to photosynthesis,” explains Manuel Rodríguez. In addition, the researchers found that mutant plants, unable to translate the proximity signal of other plants, and shade-tolerant species did not show this adaptive response.

Most of the crops that feed us are plant species that like the sun and avoid shade, so knowing how they respond to proximity signals offers very valuable information to optimize their growth in a sustainable way. For Jaume Martínez, “exposure to lights that simulate the proximity sign could improve the crop yield greenhouse by growing them with less light, which would save electricity costs ”.

