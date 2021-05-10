Crocs will give out 10,000 FREE shoes to healthcare workers every day through May 14



More than 3,600 healthcare workers are estimated to have died during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, health sector workers have been on the front lines caring for the sick and coping with the health crisis at the risk of their own lives. That is why many companies have not hesitated to reward and recognize these professionals by giving them products and food to support them in some way during these challenging times.

On this occasion, Crocs shoes join this extensive list of companies, since from Monday until May 14, the company will give away 10,000 pairs of Crocs at Work shoes every day to professionals in the health sector.

To receive their Crocs for free, healthcare workers must register online starting at 12:00 noon on the Crocs website. com. If they are in the first 10,000 of that day, they will receive their shoes at no cost.

The registry will remain open if the number of shoes that the company has to give away each day have been delivered.

Crocs launched this gift program, called Free Pair for Healthcare, last year as the coronavirus pandemic was just making its appearance.

The brand says that on that occasion it donated more than 860,000 pairs of Crocs to medical professionals around the world.

“We are honored to be able to seize this moment to provide our shoes again, this time as a thank you for the incredible work these people do every day,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a statement, as reported in the Miami Herald.

It should be noted that, by working face-to-face against the pandemic, without the possibility of going home during the quarantine to protect themselves, health professionals were greatly affected by the disease, in addition to working at forced marches in crowded hospitals of patients and with a shortage of equipment to protect themselves.

In fact, More than 3,600 healthcare workers are estimated to have died in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.. 32% of these deaths were of nurses, followed by 20% of support workers and 17% of doctors.

So now you know, if you are a healthcare worker, you could do your job in a more comfortable way for your feet by taking advantage of this Crocs gift. So don’t miss the chance to claim yours as soon as you can.

–You may also be interested: Cooks at Wendy’s charge only $ 8.30 / hour on average and report not having paid vacations