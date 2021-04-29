Crocs sales skyrocket and even musician Questlove wore a gold pair to the Oscars



Oscars musical director Questlove wore gold Crocs upon arrival at the Academy Awards.

Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images

Crocs sales soared in the first three months of the year as the rubber shoe brand saw record demand from consumers looking for comfortable footwear to wear at home during the pandemic.

The company’s revenue increased by 64% during the first quarter, reaching a record $ 460 million, just days after a pair of gold Crocs shoes appeared on the red carpet at the Oscars and caused a stir when worn by musician Questlove, the awards’ musical director.

“Demand for the Crocs brand is stronger than ever, with revenue growth projected for 2021 of between 40% and 50%,” said Andrew Rees, Crocs CEO, adding that the company was enjoying growth in all regions and across all sales channels, including 26% sales growth in Asia.

Now the company raised its earnings forecast for 2021 as it predicted consumer demand would accelerate globally.

2021, the year of Crocs

Due Crocs shares soared 17% after sales figures reaching an average price of $ 99, well above its previous peak of $ 74 when Crocs became a benchmark in rest shoes. In April of last year, Crocs shares were worth about $ 20 on average. In December, the Who What Wear website predicted that 2021 would be the year of Crocs, and fashion experts seem to have been right.

Rubber clogs first appeared in the mid-1990s when they were specially crafted for water sports enthusiasts because the shoes are made of a light resin that fights bad odors.

In 2009 the footwear brand was on the verge of bankruptcy but the company reacted and partnered with high fashion designers. Today among the most loyal followers of rubber shoes are health workers whose work requires them to stand for long periods.

The shoe company has also partnered with showbiz stars to promote its colorful and quirky designs.

