Crocs and Balenciaga Just Dropped a New Stiletto Heel Collab

Let us not forget 2017, the year when Crocs first partnered with Balenciaga – yes, the luxury fashion brand — to create platform “foam” shoes. You were sadly mistaken if you thought that was a one-and-done collaboration, because Balenciaga Crocs 2.0 are here to bring some height to your sensible footwear game.

The stiletto Crocs, which are part of Balenciaga’s spring 2022 collection, come in black, gray, and bright green shades. It features the backstrap that classic Crocs clogs have, but they also have a pretty substantial heel. Who would have thought that Crocs could be worn to a fancy dinner party?

Dubbed the Balenciaga x Crocs 80 MM Mule, you should expect to pay a hefty price for them. Currently, if you go to Balenciaga’s website, the least expensive shoes start at $ 325 and the most (the 3D 110MM Pump) goes to $ 3,250.

Back in 2017, Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga, called Crocs “the world’s comfiest shoes” in French Vogue and said that the platform shoes gave the brand “a fashionable touch.” He’s not wrong.

The Balenciaga Crocs 2.0 are not the first pair of heeled Crocs. The brand created the Women’s Cyprus V Heel a few years ago that looks like a summer sandal. And yet, it’s still never less surprising when we see Crocs take heights.

Caitlyn Fitzpatrick Senior Editor As the senior editor of social and social news, Caitlyn covers the tastiest, coolest, and strangest products for BestProducts.com, and she is the lead of social strategy for Popular Mechanics, Runner’s World, and Bicycling Magazine; her work has also appeared in POPSUGAR, InStyle, Stylecaster, among others.

