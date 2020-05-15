Crocodile visits his human friends and eats Bimbo bread in Puerto Morelos

A video a captures the moment when a crocodile He goes to visit his human friends to ask them for some food, the large animal of approximately 2 and a half meters long is a fan of Bimbo bread, this happened in Puerto Morelos a place where mangroves abound.

Puerto Morelos is a municipality located south of Cancun, approximately 20 minutes by car, this place is besieged by an area of ​​mangroves and lagoons, which allows the development of large crocodiles, it is an everyday thing to see or hear any of these prehistoric giants on the road or even on the sidewalks.

In Puerto Morelos, it is normal for crocodiles to reach their homes. Various incidents have been reported in which neighbors have to call the authorities to remove the crocodiles from their homes, this because they are not afraid of humans. and they are used to seeing them.

In the video it is noted that a family from this tourist center calls a crocodile, it comes quickly and the gentleman who is near the animal gives him a Bimbo bread, which he eats very well, is heard in the video that tells you to be careful or they will eat your hand.

Crocodiles and human beings have learned to live in harmony in the city of Puerto Morelos, in the hotel zone of this city is where they predominate the most, this point of the city is very close to the port, these animals have been seen roaming the roads and at night they can be clearly heard that is why there are many crocodile videos.

