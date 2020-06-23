Crochet, the most democratic fabric of the summer season is experiencing its apogee, becoming one of the strongest trends for this summer on garments of all kinds in « low cost » and also luxury brands, which make this openwork fabric the undisputed king between « celebrities » and also at street level

This framework of thick threads made with long needles has survived over time, and has become the hallmark of style icons throughout history, from muses of the seventies such as Jane Birkin, Jacqueline Bisset, Sharon Tate or Elsa Martinelli, to the super models of the 90s Kate Moss and Giselle Bündchen.

A weaving technique whose origin could date back to the sixteenth century in Europe, under the name of crochetAccording to textile experts like Annie Potter, although the method could even be inherited from China, Arabia or South America, with an origin that dates back centuries.

With a hippie and even a bit « preppy » look at times, and in completely smooth white shades up to multicolored versions in vibrant colors, a crochet garment or crochet brings a summer and casual air to any look, and strengthens itself as a timeless fabric over the decades.

From the iconic image of Jane Birkin clad in a fitted dress of crochet white by Emilio Pucci adorned by a single brooch, to step on the catwalks at the hands of the Dolce & Gabbanna brand in its 2019 summer collection, where the crochet Multicolour in square patterns was the protagonist, making her maxi bag one of the most sought-after luxury items of the year according to the Lyst analysis platform.

Dior, Oscar de la Renta, Miu Miu or Custo Barcelona are some of the firms that, in recent years, have introduced fabric as the main background of their shows, opting for completely colorful versions and smoother color ranges. The Spanish firm 404 Studio also opted for this fabric as the background of its penultimate collection, in bright shades and in two-piece sets.

Low-cost firms such as Zara, Intimissimi, Oysho, Bershka or H&M also launch their proposals for sale, ranging from bikinis to tops, pants, hippie aesthetic dresses and even sneakers, as is the case with the collection launched by Converse in this material, which transports the models worn by generations of the seventies when attending the Woodstock festival in full splendor.

And from muses of the 70s to those of today, who continue to bet heavily on him crochet, as is the case with Rihanna, Chiara Ferragni, the twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen or Cate Blanchet, who regularly wear crocheted garments in many of their appearances.

Also the “influencers” and “it girls” of the moment bet everything on “crochet » Gala González, Jeanne Damas, Mónica Anoz or María Pombo are just some of the faithful followers of the trend summer queen one more year.