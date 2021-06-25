Croatia’s recipe against Spain: calm, intelligence and confidence

06/24/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

The paths of Croatia Y Spain In this European Championship they have been so similar that they have ended up meeting in the round of 16. Like the ‘Red’, the ‘Vatreni’ did not start the tournament well and showed forcefulness problems in the areas. They lost the first match, against England (1-0), and tied the second, against the Czech Republic (1-1). Those of Zlatko Dalic, however, they won and convinced in the momentous last day (3-1), which for them, as for Luis Enrique’s, was a life or death commitment; the prologue to a knockout phase that will vilely punish the mistakes and the insecurities.

The 2018 World Cup runner-up no longer thinks about last Tuesday’s hard-fought win against Scotland. He has all his senses in the Spanish team. This Thursday, the goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and the right side Josip Juranovic They attended to the media and made it clear that, despite their hesitant start, they want to go far in the top continental competition. “We needed a win of this style. There were many emotions and hugs. The atmosphere was already great, but that triumph lifted us. I think we will get stronger & rdquor ;, pointed out the first. “Our self-confidence has grown after the great win against Scotland. Spain is a very good team, but we have to think about ourselves and what we can do well& rdquor ;, added the second, also very optimistic.

According to Livakovic, “If we want to go far we have to beat the best teams & rdquor;. The goalkeeper assured that both he and his teammates have seen all the ‘Red’ matches. “In the last match they played well. They are a great team. They have a lot of good young players. They press very well. During the group stage they have created many opportunities. They made up for their lack of an initial goal in the last match & rdquor ;, analyzed the goalkeeper, who also considered that “we will have to play calmly and intelligently & rdquor; because “Spain is a team that does not suffer without the ball and we will have to try to make its players nervous & rdquor ;.

A ‘warning’ to Spain: “We have our virtues & rdquor;

For his part, Juranovic you will arrive at your appointment with more confidence than ever. After being a substitute in the first two days, the Legia Warsaw defender replaced Vrsaljko in the starting XI against Scotland and performed at a high level. He played the 90 minutes, touched the ball 82 times, made 60 passes with 93% accuracy and won three duels. He did not want to talk too much about his performance, which will most likely ‘push’ Dalic to continue trusting him: “All of us here are good players. We will do the best we can. The most important thing is the & rdquor; team.

Zlatko Dali & cacute;, Croatia coach, described Spain as “one of the biggest rivals in the European Championship and acknowledged that with Sweden as an adversary “everything would have been easier & rdquor;. “Spain showed their quality against Slovakia. It is a young, fast and energetic team with a game that is based on high pressure, a lot of combination and the search for empty spaces. We will have to play at a high level to beat them. But we have our virtues, it won’t be easy for them either & rdquor ;, warned Livno’s technician, who predicted a meeting “with a lot of load and pressure & rdquor;.