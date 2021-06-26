Croatian Perisic, down against Spain for positive in covid

06/27/2021 at 1:05 AM CEST
The midfielder of the Croatian national team Ivan Perisic has tested positive for coronavirus in the last test to which the Balkan team has been subjected and will not be able to play the match against Spain corresponding to the round of 16 this Monday at the Parken in Copenhagen.
Croatian Football Federation received the results of regular testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which showed that player Ivan Periši & cacute; has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Media release: https://t.co/O7E9c1haeO
