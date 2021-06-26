in Sports

Croatian Perisic, down against Spain for positive in covid

06/27/2021 at 1:05 AM CEST

The midfielder of the Croatian national team Ivan Perisic has tested positive for coronavirus in the last test to which the Balkan team has been subjected and will not be able to play the match against Spain corresponding to the round of 16 this Monday at the Parken in Copenhagen.

Red Bull outlines the mission for ‘Checo’ Pérez

Formula 1: Red Bull’s Christian Horner says pit stop rule change ‘disappointing’