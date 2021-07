Unforgettable day for Croatian tennis, having secured two medals with the triumphs in the semifinals of the couples who presented the men’s doubles of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. Well deserved award for Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, who beat New Zealanders Venus and Daniell 6-2 6-2 showing an impressive rapport. However, the big favorites will be Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, who defeated Krajicek and Sandgren 6-4 6-4.