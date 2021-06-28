Croatia vs Spain: Schedule, channel where to watch and probable line-ups of the Euro 2021 match

The Selection of Spain and Croatia face in the stadium Perken, in the duel of the round of 16 of the Eurocup 2021, scheduled this Saturday at 11:00 in Mexico City, in transmission by the signal of SKY Sports.

The team commanded by coach Luis Enrique, comes to this meeting after passing the group stage in the first position, after drawing two games and defeating his counterpart from Slovakia by 5-0.

Read also: Club América de muto; Juan Manuel ‘Gato’ Lemus passed away

For its part, Zlatko Dalić’s Croatia team entered the second round of this competition in second place in their group, after losing to England, drawing with the Czech Republic and beating Scotland.

️ We show you the Parken Stadion in Copenhagen !! ⏳ There are less than 24 hours until the round of 16 of the # EURO2020 between @SeFutbol and Croatia, but stepping on this lawn you can already feel the excitement of football. ⚽️ What a desire for the ball to roll !! # SomosEspaña pic.twitter.com/rotuLxz6DR – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) June 27, 2021

Spaña comes out as the favorite in this match after finishing first in their group, but historically they have met twice in this tournament, with a team victory, while their last match was won by Croatia 3-2.

SESSION COMPLETED !! ️ The @sefutbol ends the official training at the Parken Stadion with the best sensations. The national team has made contact with the stage of tomorrow’s match against Croatia. # SomosEspaña # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/fIEgg2Xp9u – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) June 27, 2021

Alignments of the match between Italy vs Austria:

Croatia: D. Livaković (P), J. Juranović, D. Lovren, D. Vida, J. Gvardiol, L. Modrić, M. Brozović, M. Kovacić, N. Vlasić, B. Petković and I. Perisić.

Spain: U. Simón (P), C. Azpilicueta, E. García, A. Laporte, J. Alva, Koke, S. Busquet, Pedri, P. Sarabia, Á.Morata and G. Moreno.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content