Croatia vs Spain: Schedule, channel where to watch and probable line-ups of the Euro 2021 match

The Selection of Spain and Croatia face in the stadium Perken, in the duel of the round of 16 of the Eurocup 2021, scheduled this Saturday at 11:00 in Mexico City, in transmission by the signal of SKY Sports.

The team commanded by coach Luis Enrique, comes to this meeting after passing the group stage in the first position, after drawing two games and defeating his counterpart from Slovakia by 5-0.

For its part, Zlatko Dalić’s Croatia team entered the second round of this competition in second place in their group, after losing to England, drawing with the Czech Republic and beating Scotland.

Spaña comes out as the favorite in this match after finishing first in their group, but historically they have met twice in this tournament, with a team victory, while their last match was won by Croatia 3-2.

Alignments of the match between Italy vs Austria:

Croatia: D. Livaković (P), J. Juranović, D. Lovren, D. Vida, J. Gvardiol, L. Modrić, M. Brozović, M. Kovacić, N. Vlasić, B. Petković and I. Perisić.

Spain: U. Simón (P), C. Azpilicueta, E. García, A. Laporte, J. Alva, Koke, S. Busquet, Pedri, P. Sarabia, Á.Morata and G. Moreno.

