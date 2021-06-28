Croatia vs Spain: Official lineups of the 2021 Eurocup match

Croatia and Spain will define the fifth quarter-finalist of the UEFA European Cup of Nations this Monday, June 28 at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville in the key that will lead them to face the winner of France vs Switzerland that will be disputed tomorrow.

Spain stumbled into this Final Phase after a stumbling Group Phase in which they finished second in their group with 5 points, after two draws and a victory in their last match in that round.

The last match between Croatia and Spain was played in the UEFA Nations League in the 2018/2019 season, a duel that the Croats won 3-2, although they lost the previous one in that competition with a bulky 6-0, the most painful defeat throughout its history.

Official lineups of Croatia vs Spain at Euro 2021: CROATIA: Livaković, Ćaleta-CarKovačić, Modrić, Brozović, Vlašić, Rebić, Petković, Vida, Juranović, Gvardiol

SPAIN: Simon, Gaya, Laporte, García, Azipilicueta, Pedri, Busquets, Koke, Sarabia, Morata and Torres.

This will be the third match between the two teams in a major tournament, with a balance equal to one win per side.

After winning the Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and the Euro 2012, Spain has been eliminated in the Round of 16 in the major competitions that it has participated,

first in Euro 2016 against Italy and then in the 2018 World Cup against Russia.

