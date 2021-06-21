Croatia vs Scotland: Probable lineups, schedule and channel where to watch the Euro 2021 match

Hampden Park Stadium, in Glasgow, Scotland, will be the setting where the national teams of Croatia They will be measured this Tuesday, June 22, in the third day of Group D in the UEFA European Cup of Nations at 1:00 p.m. in a match that you can see through the SKY Sports screens.

Both teams hope that in the England vs Czech Republic game there will be a loser in order to have a chance of snatching second place in the group and the right to be in the Round of 16 directly.

Also read: Euro 2021: Apolonia Lapiedra, the adult film actress launched a spicy message

Both Scotland and Croatia need to win this match to keep their qualifying aspirations alive, as any other result would doom them.

In case one of the two wins and scores 4 points, they would still have a chance to enter the next phase as one of the best third places.

Possible line-ups for Croatia vs Scotland in the UEFA European Championship: Croatia: Livaković; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Modrić, Brozović, Kovačić; Ivanušec, Perišić; Petković Scotland: Probable Lineup: Marshall; McTominay, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, Gilmour, McGregor, McGinn, Robertson; Dykes, Adams Game facts: Croatia have never beaten Scotland in five games they have played; 3 draws and 2 defeats. None of these five games have had more than two goals on the scoreboard. Scotland have only lost one of their last nine games at Hampden Park; 5 wins and 3 losses.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with hot photography in a white bodysuit

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content