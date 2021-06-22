Croatia vs Scotland: Official line-ups of the match of the J3 of the Eurocup 2021

The Selection of Croatia and Scotland face in the Hampden Park, in mourning on date 3 of Group D of Euro 2021, where both teams go out in search of their first win and a place in the next round.

The team commanded by coach Zlatko Dalić, comes to this match after falling against England on matchday 1 and drawing with the Czech Republic on matchday 2, adding only one unit so far.

For its part, Steve Clarke’s team comes with the same record to this day after falling against the Czech Republic and drawing 0-0 with England, so they only care about victory if they seek to advance to the second round.

Both teams arrive with options to advance to the round of 16 with a win, in addition to combining a result in their favor in the duel between England and the Czechs, who currently have 4 points.

Lineups of the match between Croatia vs Scotland:

Croatia: D. Livaković (P), Brozovic, D. Lovren, D. Vida, J. Gvardiol, L. Modrić, M. Kovačić, I. Perišić, Juranović, Vlasić and Petković.

Scotland: D. Marshall (P), S. McTominay, G. Hanley, K. Tierney, S. O’Donnell, Armstrong, C. McGregor, A. Robertson, J. McGinn, C. Adams, and L. Dykes.

