Croatia national team: squad list for Euro 2021 | National teams

Sime Vrsaljko, from Atlético Madrid; Mateo Kovacic, from Chelsea; and Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic from Inter, led by Real Madrid player Luka Modric, are among the 26 Croatian players selected to play in the European Soccer Championship, as announced on Monday by coach Zlatko Dalic.

The world runner-up will publish on June 1 the final list of players with whom she will attend the championship, in which group D she will meet England, Scotland and the Czech Republic. In the selection highlights the absence of Ivan Rakitic, currently in Sevilla, and that last September he announced his departure from the national team.

“This is the list of the best players that Croatia has at the moment. I hope and am glad that everyone is ready,” said the Croatian coach, who acknowledged that England, with whom they will play their first match of the tournament, on 13 June and at Wembley, he is his “toughest” opponent.

The Croatian national team will play before two friendly matches, on June 1 at home against Armenia, and on June 6 at a visit to Belgium.

List of called

Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic, Dominik Livakovic and Simon Sluga.

Defenses: Domadoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Sime Vrsaljko, Borna Barisic, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Juranovic, Mile Skoric and Josko Gvardiol.

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Milan Badelj, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic and Luka Ivanusec.

Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic, Josip Brekalo, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic and Ante Budimir. Dalic also appointed eight substitutes: Filip Uremovic, Marko Livaja, Toma Basic, Marin Pongracic, Kristijan Lovric, Lovro Majer, Ivica Ivusic and Nikola Moro.