Croatia joins the possible ‘coconuts’ in the second round … if Spain qualifies

06/22/2021 at 11:18 PM CEST

All possibilities are open in 90 minutes. Spain can be first, second, third in the group or be eliminated. But some of his rivals depending on the final classification are already outlined. The most fearsome are the Netherlands and Belgium, which have added their nine points with solvency. It would be Luis Enrique’s team if they were third, that is, if they draw against Slovakia and Poland does not defeat Sweden. Against those of Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong they would play on Sunday 27 at 6:00 p.m. in Budapest and if the rival is the ‘red devils’, it would be a little later (9:00 p.m.) and in this case they would continue in La Cartuja.

If Spain defeats Slovakia and Sweden defeat Poland, the Red will finish second in the group and here the rival is already safe: the second in group D, which was revealed last night. It is the world runner-up Croatia, who defeated Scotland 3-1 and is going from less to more in the tournament. It would be on Monday (6:00 p.m.) in Copenhagen.

To finish first and have a more affordable rival, Lucho’s men must win and Sweden lose or the Scandinavians draw and in a triple draw with Poland they have the greatest goal difference. They would foreseeably face the Czech Republic, third in their group and that, with four points, is guaranteed to play the round of 16, like Switzerland. Spain would travel to Hampden Park Glasgow to close the round of 16 next Tuesday at 9:00 p.m.