Croatia issues a search and arrest warrant against former Dinamo Zagreb coach

Zoran Mamic, former coach and sports director of the Dinamo football club, is wanted by international arrest warrant, issued this Wednesday, as he is a fugitive from justice after being sentenced for fraud to 4 years and 8 months in prison, the local agency Hina reported.

The Croatian Interior Ministry explained that Mamic did not go to the prison where he must serve his sentence. The deadline he had to do so expired at midnight last Monday.

The Supreme Court confirmed last March, in second instance, the sentence that found Mamic guilty, as well as his brother, the former director of Dinamo Zdravko Mamic, and two other people, if they had embezzled club funds by illegally withdrawing 15.3 million euros from their coffers.

The embezzlements were allegedly also carried out through player transfers, such as Luka Modric to Tottenham England in 2008 or Mateo Kovacic to Inter Milan in 2013.

The Mamic brothers have dual Croatian and Bosnian citizenship. Both are in neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina, to which Zdravko Mamic had already fled in 2018 following the sentence in the first instance, which sentenced him to six years and according to the confirmed sentence, he has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

In 2019, a court in Bosnia-Herzegovina refused to extradite him to Croatia.

The spokesman for the Zagreb Regional Court, Kresimir Devcic, told the press today that he hopes that Zoran Mamic will be detained by the Bosnian authorities so that the Justice will later decide on his extradition.