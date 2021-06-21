Croatia and Scotland play a final at Hampden Park

06/21/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

.

A final, a game without turning back. This is what you see in the Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow to which both Croatia and Scotland cling to try to extend their future in the European Championship.

Is the Glasgow meeting the last chance to the Balkan team, so far far from the expectations generated by its status as runner-up in the world. And it is also a unique occasion for Scotland, who for the first time in the history of the competition can make it through the group stage.

Doubts invade Croatia. Euphoria stimulates Scotland. Two moods generated by the different performance of both so far this tournament. While the Croatian team has failed neither with England nor with the Czech Republic, with which they drew despite their favorite vitola, the Scottish team showed a good image in its premiere and came out strengthened after the duel against the English team.

Even in the table with only one point, only the triumph serves them both to have classification options. Everything that is not winning condemns anyone to goodbye to the tournament. Pressure threatens visitors, optimism spurs the locals. But no one knows the victory in the competition so far.

Croatia faces the visit to Glasgow clinging to mathematics to amend a European Championship so far disappointing both for the game and for the results obtained. He lost Zlatko Dalic’s team to England and was unable to beat the Czech Republic.

The situation calls for a turnaround in Dalic’s squad that will not yet be able to count on his side Borna Borisic. It gives symptoms of fatigue Croatia. Despite this, the coach maintains confidence in the rear that make up Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domadoj Vida and Josko Gvardiol, Borisic’s substitute.

With Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic unquestionably the return of Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, substitute against the Czech Republic, seems obvious. Doubts loom from here. Nikola Vlasic or Luka Ivanusec, who gave a very good feeling in the last match, bid for fourth place in midfield. Ivan Perisic, the author of the only Croatian goal so far is fixed in attack. The other place may be for Bruno Petkovic to the detriment of Ante Rebic.

Only in two of its five continental appearances did Croatia fail the group stage. The quarterfinals reached twice is the best role of the Balkan team in a European Championship. In France 2016 he reached the eighth.For Scotland qualification is a jackpot. Steve Clarke’s outfit can make history. He never reached the playoffs. In his two previous appearances, in Sweden 1992 and England 1996 he was stuck in the first phase. Now, a triumph in his field will place him among the sixteen survivors for the first time.

The good image offered in their previous matches is the Scottish hope that has not yet scored so far in the competition. They lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic in a duel in which they were not inferior and he protected England, which he was able to win in a confrontation that ended without goals but with the team strengthened.

Clarke must handle the last minute setback of one of his fittest footballers, midfielder Billy Gilmour who tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. The Scottish coach has found a solid block and does not seem to choose to change a situation that has responded to him although the absence of the chosen best player against England is a setback.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is the most natural choice for the Scottish team although Clarke could also choose Liam Cooper or James Forrest even if that means disrupting a line.

Sheltered in the three centers and already recovered Scott McTominay, who is accompanied by Grant Hanley and Kieran Tierney has no doubts about the rest. Whoever takes the place of Gilmour will complete a medullary in which they appear Stephen O’Donnell and most of all Andrew Robertson in the bands.

John McGinn, ahead of the rear and Callum McGregor and Gilmour as complement in the wide zone, the attack is up to Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams.

Probable lineups:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domadoj Vida, Josko Gvardiol; Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic and Ivan Perisic

Scotland: David Marshall; Scott McTominay, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O’Donnell, John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong, Callum McGregor, Andrew Robertson; Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams.

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG)

Stadium: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Hour: 21.00 hours.