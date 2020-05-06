Croatian professional football will resume its activity on May 30 with Cup matchesAfter eleven weeks suspended by the pandemic, which will be followed by first division matches on the 6th, always without an audience in the stands, the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) announced this Wednesday.

The Rijeka and the Osijek they will play the first Cup semifinal on the 30th, and the next day the Slaven Belupo and Lokomotiva. The final It will be on August 1st. The HNS has not yet announced the league crossover schedule today, which when it was suspended was led by the Dynamo, with 65 points, followed by Rijeka, with 47 and Lokomotiva, with 46.

The Federation has announced that the second and third division leagues are suspended for the remainder of the season. In any case, the continuation of the competition and the protection measures that will be applied have yet to be confirmed by Civil Protection based on the recommendations of the Institute of Public Health (HZJZ). The Federation is committed to taking the necessary measures to “protect the health of players and all sports players to the maximum.”

In Bulgaria, the plan is retake the competition on June 5 or 12 next, although the clubs could start training on the 15th, as announced by the sports minister, Krasen Kralev, to the bTV station. The league was suspended on March 13 when a state of emergency was declared.

“We have developed, together with the Bulgarian Football Federation, a restart plan that we have already presented to the Minister of Health“, said Kralev, which clarified that it must still receive the approval. Kralev pointed out that soccer players can train individually, since since Monday the population is allowed to practice outdoor sports.

The minister He stated that the matches will be played without an audience in the stands and that the number of athletes, journalists and police in the stadiums will be limited, for which separate zones will be established. “The most difficult thing will be the organization in the locker room,” Kralev said.

The Bulgarian league is led by the Ludogorets, eight consecutive times champion of Bulgaria, with 55 points, followed by Lokomotiv, Levski and CSKA (Sofia), all with 46 points.

