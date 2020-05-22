The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella, said that the clubs will be free to return to training starting next Monday. At a press conference on Friday, Crivella said that the return to activities will only happen through the execution of a detailed security protocol.

– We are proposing a return strategy, clubs that can obey this, so from the 25th onwards they can (return to training). I reiterate the call for the measures to be obeyed – he declared.

The mayor said that he will have a meeting with the clubs to detail how the security protocols should be in this resumption.

– The strategy is strict, it is very strict. On Sunday I meet with the clubs. Now I appeal, I repeat appeal, because I have done it before, so that the measures are obeyed. If the clubs do not respect, then people at home are also discouraged, discouraged to respect – he said.

Public Order Secretary, Gutemberg de Paula Fonseca also announced that there will be testing in communities close to the clubs’ CTs.

– We don’t have a date yet. This protocol will be presented at a meeting of the scientific committee over the weekend. The clubs will test 30 to 50 people a day, including athletes and relatives, employees and residents of communities surrounding the training areas – he said.

The safety protocol establishes measures such as the prohibition of athletes to travel by bus (each one will have to go in his car to the stadium). Ferj is also negotiating with Rede D’Or the partnership to use private beds.

