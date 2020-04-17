RIO – Without giving a specific date, but saying “from now on,” the mayor of Rio, Marcelo Crivella, said that he will publish a decree that prohibits Cariocas from taking to the streets without masks. The statement was made when the mayor commented on the city’s situation in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. According to him, it is for everyone to use protection – “from the mayor to the street sweeper”.

Crivella says he will prohibit cariocas from taking to the streets without masks

Photo: . / Goal

Crivella was in the morning at Riocentro, on the west side, where the city’s field hospital with 500 beds is being built. At the time, he showed concern about the overload of the health system, which, according to reports published by the press, is beginning to show signs of collapse.

The City announced, in order to shorten the waiting list for the victims of the covid-19, another ten beds at the Ronaldo Gazolla hospital, in the northern zone, which is the city’s reference hospital for the disease. The unit was already at the limit of occupying its 50 ICU beds.

Another criticism from the mayor targets the delay in the arrival of equipment in the city. He says that the works for the new hospital are practically ready, but he is afraid that the necessary materials for patient care will not arrive until the end of the month.

Crivella also complained about people who are not respecting social isolation, especially in communities and poor neighborhoods in the city.

“There are young people who are in bars, in social life, who do not respect social withdrawal and do not manifest symptoms, but they may be contaminating other people in their homes or in their lives,” said the mayor.

Following a line that goes against what his newest ally, President Jair Bolsonaro preaches, Crivella also defended that trade remains closed in the capital of Rio de Janeiro – and even made an appeal for the Court of Justice not to grant injunctions that allow the opening of stores.

See too:



‘It’s not a little cold’: what the coronavirus cured say

.