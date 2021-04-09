Critique of Falcon and the Winter Soldier Chapter 4

The fourth installment of Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now available on Disney + confirming some of the theories of the fans (Spoilers notice)

Last week’s episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier was noted for bringing Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo to the scene collaborating with Sam and Bucky in the search for clues about the super soldier serum that brought them to the fictional country of Madripoor and also brought back to Sharon Carter. However, the rhythm dropped a bit with respect to the first two episodes of the series and it was felt by viewers as a transitional chapter to prepare for what is to come and definitely in the delivery this week we can see an episode full of action and it is very revealing in terms of some characters.

Director Kari Skogland proves once again that she has perfect handling in the fight scenes, with unexpected characters coming to blows during the course of “The Whole World Is Watching” with magnificent results. Marvel Studios continues to effortlessly bring the big screen experience to Disney + with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but it is the filmmaker who manages to strike the perfect balance and deliver the kind of moments that make the MCU so special.

At the beginning of the chapter the series takes us to Wakanda six years before the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier when Bucky was surpassing his HYDRA programming. It is a very emotional moment perfectly interpreted by Sebastian Stan in a great performance.

However, this episode really does give Erin Kellyman and Wyatt Russell a chance to shine. Karli Morgenthau’s motivations are better explained here, and we now have a greater understanding of both her past and her intentions with the flagless. Its ultimate goal has yet to be revealed, but we can hope this doesn’t lead to a disappointing conclusion. Kellyman adds some depth to the character and she doesn’t seem so villainous anymore.

Russell’s John Walker takes a much darker path and it’s worth noting that this episode does an incredible job of exploring a very different version of Captain America. Steve entered World War II ready to help his country in difficult times and did not experience any trauma from participating in it; Unlike Walker who, having fought in Afghanistan, clearly has signs of post-traumatic stress disorder that those he serves have not detected, and as a result, he proves to be an unpredictable character. We are used to seeing comic book characters pass their identities on. And in a series that’s essentially all about that, it’s great to see Marvel Studios exploring what it means and the pressure that comes from the legacy and the weight of wielding Captain America’s shield.

Also highlight the performance of Daniel Brühl who continues to be magnificent and to whom we wish him a long career in the UCM after the series because the character deserves it.

With just two episodes left to wrap up Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there are still many threads and questions to answer, so hopefully there will be enough time to solve them all successfully. Will Sam choose to wield the shield? Will Bucky find forgiveness from the man whose son he killed? What’s going to happen to Sam’s sister? What’s going to happen to the Unflagged, John Walker, the power broker, Sharon Carter and Zemo?

The whole world is watching finds a quintessential balance of action and character moments, putting the focus on Wyatt Russell’s John Walker and what it means to be Captain America in today’s world.