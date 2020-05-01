Despite the actions taken by some political leaders to prematurely reopen non-core businesses in the areas they run, theaters in the United States are still closed, with the exception of a few ‘drive-ins. ‘who are dedicated to showing movies from the past.

In this sense, ‘streaming’ is still the only method to see new tapes that should have been released in cinemas but have opted for much safer options in times of the virus, and that are giving more and more room to the modality of Virtual Cinema, with which the same rooms that were originally going to be in charge of the projections receive a part of the generated income.

This week, the online billboard looks particularly attractive, because it includes two proposals linked to the Latino community, an extravagant work of French origin, a forceful African-American history and a revealing documentary on Capitalism. This is what we think of them:

OUR MOTHERS (OUR MOTHERS)

Director: César Díaz

Cast: Armando Espitia, Emma Dib, Aurelia Caal

Genre: Drama

Although it is presented as a co-production between Belgium and France, “Our mothers” is actually a deeply Latin American film due not only to the fact that its director and screenwriter César Díaz was born in Guatemala, but because it is completely spoken in Spanish, it takes place in Central American nation and tells a story related to civil genocide perpetrated by military forces with the support of various US governments.

In the film, Ernesto is a young forensic anthropologist who is seriously affected by his father’s disappearance during the civil war, leading him to become obsessed with a mass grave located in a private area that could contain the remains of his relative. Along the way, she will have to learn to set aside her individual interests to truly accommodate the claims of indigenous women seeking justice they never had after a massacre in the past.

Despite the fact that the really transcendent themes that he presents deserved a much longer film (this lasts only 78 minutes), “Our mothers” is filmed with professionalism and conviction, and always avoids the unnecessary excess of sentimentality in the middle of the drama of what bill. You can see it through Virtual Cinema using this link.

DEERSKIN

Director: Quentin Dupieux

Cast: Jean Dujardin, Adèle Haenel, Albert Delpy

Comedy genre

The necessary moment of weekly madness comes this time from the hand of Quentin Dupieux, a French electronic music cultist (under the pseudonym Mr. Oizo) who has become a cult filmmaker due to the creation of delightful absurd comedies that They have been seen through the independent circuit.

Here, the director, screenwriter, photographer, and editor recruits Jean Dujardin (Oscar-winning star “The Artist”) to turn him into a both mysterious and simplistic guy whose new jacket gives him supremacist orders that end up leading him to murder, which results in an ingenious parody of the typical ‘thrillers’ in which the protagonist listens to voices that inexorably lead him to evil.

But what is seen in this case is not a joke in the typical Hollywood style, but a story marked by the rarity that, despite the obvious handling of a tiny budget, convinces even in its moments of violence and ‘gore’, although it is actually a proposal without major ínfulas of transcendence and based on an extended anecdote, which justifies that it is presented in a footage of only 77 minutes.

THE INFILTRATORS

Director: Alex Rivera and Cristina Ibarra

Cast: Maynor Alvarado, Chelsea Rendon, Juan Gabriel Pareja

Genre: Documentary / Drama

After opening last year’s edition of the LALIFF (Los Angeles International Film Festival), “The Infiltrators” was to be released in US theaters. About a month ago, but the Covid-19 stopped it, which has been somewhat corrected since this weekend thanks to its launch in VOD.

It is an ingenious combination of fictional (scripted) and documentary work, allowing it to turn into an exciting political ‘thriller’ the story of undocumented activists who were voluntarily arrested by ICE in order to orchestrate the release of people. locked up for the simple fact of not having ‘papers’ in a detention center belonging to this dreaded institution, but actually run by the powerful GEO company.

The current situation of this class of detainees must have been considerably complicated in the current days due to the presence of the virus, but this does not detract from the power or interest of a job that can be seen through this link. Half of the profits obtained will go to the activist Claudio Rojas, who was deported.

ALL DAY AND A NIGHT

Director: Joe Robert Cole

Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Ashton Sanders and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Genre: Drama

If the members of the los gangsta ’community were already scary to you,“ All Day and a Night ”will do nothing to change that impression, since its protagonists are truly frightening subjects who are frequently shown in the midst of intolerable acts of aggressiveness.

But this shocking film, which is released exclusively on Netflix, also shows the reasons that lead certain human beings to fall into crime, starting with abuse at home and continuing with ‘bullying’, circumstances in which, in In this case, the unsolved trauma of slavery is added, which occupies an important role in history and is often ignored because those who prefer to stone people of color who act outside the law, simply based on discriminatory ideas and racist.

Joe Robert Cole, co-writer of “Black Panther”, directs with good pulse an account of his authorship that recalls the work of the late John Singleton (“Boyz n the Hood”) and that, in addition to having a great soundtrack and some Impressive visual moments, draw intergenerational connections to explain the evolution of its protagonist, a young man from Oakland, California, apparently doomed to disaster. Despite what has been said, not everything works, because violence is often imposed above the narrative and because the excessive behaviors of the characters hinder the generation of empathy.

CAPITAL IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY

Director: Justin Pemberton

Genre: Documentary

The whole world is obsessed with Covid-19, and we don’t blame him for it. But that should not completely separate us from other kinds of realities that have to do with what is happening now, especially because they have been responsible for the imposition of social inequalities that are emerging even more afloat due to the pandemic.

In this sense, “Capital In The Twenty-First Century”, which can be seen already in these links corresponding to the Laemmle Theaters and the Cinelounge Arena, is a documentary obviously destined to question Capitalism, but without militant or chaotic intentions (it begins in fact, with a negative view of the Soviet model), because it takes things slowly to provide valid reasons for its criticism and to properly develop its arguments, based on the opinions of specialists in the field from different parts of the globe.

In this way, over a 103-minute duration that is never boring due to the abundant use of scenes from classic tapes and audiovisual archive material, the film breaks down the historical trajectory of the doctrine, based on the lack of efficacy of the French Revolution and the acquisition of economic power by England to refer later to the convenient commercial imposition of Christmas, the ups and downs of the middle class in the western world, the aftermath of the two ‘great wars’, the dirty maneuvers of Wall Street, the increasing separation between rich and poor and the employment of immigrants as scapegoats for the evils caused by greed.