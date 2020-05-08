Opponents of Health policy against coronavirus due to partisan interests. They are the ones who left hundreds of unfinished hospitals and other calamities

Criticism of Health for partisan reasons

Regeneration, May 8, 2020. AMLO considered that the criticism of the ex-rector of UNAM, José Narro, Health official with EPN and others, has party positions as a background.

– «Well, I respect those opinions, but they have to do with political, partisan interests, all of them were in governments of parties opposed to our government».

In a timely manner, AMLO assured that “Mexicans already know who is who in the health area, what they left, how is the health system.”

We are rising from ruin

“I do not lie”- The president expressed during the morning conference.

He assured that the health system “we are raising it, they left it in ruins, corruption prevailed, even the medicine money was stolen.

Remembered hundreds of unfinished hospitals across the country, “a cemetery of hospitals, of abandoned health centers ».

– “Do the research, how many health centers, how many abandoned hospitals in Oaxaca, in Chiapas, in Yucatan”, asked reporters.

Case of Ciudad Juárez

He remembered that he went to Ciudad Juárez «To a hospital that they inaugurated, but they just put the facade as scenery and the ribbon was cut and they left it open, but inside it was left in black work »

– «… and of course they charged it, but that is up to you to investigate» the journalists.

They have the right to comment

In any case, they, the former health secretaries, have every right to express an opinion, to express themselves, to criticize, to dissent, but it is the people who have to express an opinion on this.

Popular insurance, not popular and a lot of corruption

“I said, I am going to repeat it, that what they called Seguro Popular was neither safe nor popular.”

«…, There were no medicines, there were no doctors and a lot of corruption, a lot of corruption»

«…, then, it is natural that they do not see with good eyes what we are doing. But how good that there is this debate ».

Question without foundation

AMLO defended the academic qualities of Alcocer, «that he is a scientist, but also an honest man ».

– «Doctor Hugo López-Gatell, who is the one«The more they question, then, the same, an academic of the first order, with very good training, with a general culture, honest people », stressed.

Likewise, the President of Mexico indicated that Dr. Gatell is a humanist, with a position in favor of the people, in favor of the people, not in favor of mercantilism.

Before some doctors only wanted to get rich

«… as it was said before about the doctors, who only wanted to get rich, that the patient arrived and the first thing they did was ask him:

– «What’s wrong?”

– »No, it hurts here, doctor».

– «No, what do you have of goods?…», narrated satirical.

That is not Dr. Alcocer or Hugo López-Gatell, «it’s something else entirely », he asserted after the anecdote.

But I repeat, “They have the right to demonstrate, to criticize, our government is democratic, respectful of all points of view”, ended.

Coronavirus, from May 12 to 20, period of greatest contagion in CDMX

AMLO: sufficiency of beds and hospital services. 5 commissioners for areas with accelerated case growth. Quarantine essential

Mexico City: maintain quarantine

Regeneration, May 8, 2020. AMLO stressed that during the period from May 8 to 20 they will perform. according to forecasts, the highest infections of coronavirus in Mexico City.

AMLO asked the population to continue with discipline and health measures, as has been done prominently so far.

–“Last night at the Health meeting, which in the case of Mexico City, we are in the phase of greatest contagion, we are at the peak, this according to what we were informed.”

He clarified that this can last until May 20.

He said the projection is that from there the number of infections starts to decrease and the pandemic has decreased.

During the morning he emphasized continuing with the discipline, following the recommendations, because “The light is already visible at the end of the tunnel.”

– “These days that are few, we try to continue in our homes, taking care of ourselves as we have, taking care of the elderly, that we continue as we have been doing”: AMLO

The most contagious cases

AMLO recalled that there are five entities with the highest contagions and said that “they have evolved well.”

Specifically it’s about Cancun, in Quintana Roo, in addition to Villahermosa in Tabasco; Culiacán, Sinaloa and Tijuana, Baja California.

In addition to the Valley of Mexico, which encompasses Mexico City and the State of Mexico in its metropolitan area.

“In no case have we lacked beds or fans or specialists, yesterday it was reinforced in Quintana Roo and in Baja California equipment was taken and other states are being reinforced.”

Commissioners

For the cities where the number of infections is growing, five persons were appointed, such as in Puebla-Tlaxcala, the Port of Veracruz, and Morelos.

In addition to Oaxaca and Acapulco in Guerrero.

Mexico in protocol, seeking access in time and form to Remdesivir

Ebrard stressed relations with a pharmaceutical company that is developing a drug against the coronavirus, it is Remdesivir. 7 Mexicans in protocol

Access to Remdesivir

Regeneration, May 8, 2020. Marcelo Ebrard pointed out that the Mexican government entered into a relationship with the laboratory that develops the drug that is being profiled to be used against covid-19, Remdesivir.

– “In the area of ​​relations with private laboratories, we have been progressing with the laboratory in the United States that Remdesivir developed.”

He added that “there is the priority objective of Mexico is to be able to have access in a timely manner” to the medicine that will be put into circulation at the time.

Mexico participates

So Marcelo Ebrard indicated participation of Mexico in the protocol of the World Health Organization to test Remdesivir in patients with Covid-19.

He explained that the antiviral is being tested in seven patients from the National Institute of Nutrition.

“A first effort was made to include Mexico, which was not», in the protocol, revealed.

He explained that the instruction was that we participate via the National Institute of Nutrition, “that was the resolution made by the Ministry of Health,” he said in the morning with AMLO.

“In the National Institute of Nutrition there are seven (patients) and then they will increase it …»

“…, now we are waiting for the agreement with the laboratory of the World Health Organization to know who will be included in the next protocol, which will certainly be bigger.”

Expand participation

“Now there is an initiative of the World Health Organization so we are going to expand the number of patients in Mexico and surely more institutions are going to participate», he said.

He assured that «today it is the National Institute of Nutrition the one with the protocol and the one who is participating, we are going to expand it and we will report ”.

What is it?

Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously and is used for patients with more severe symptoms of Covid-19, was endorsed in an emergency in the US and Japan.

This after a clinical trial that showed that it shortened the recovery time of some patients.

It is the first drug approved to fight the new coronavirus.

Fast and Furious, Calderón responds and AMLO instructs to request a report from the US

Foreign Minister Ebrard will immediately send a diplomatic note to the US government to clarify the “Fast and Furious” case. Let it be said whether there was an agreement or not

Diplomatic note to the US on “Fast and Furious”

Regeneration, May 8, 2020. AMLO referred to the response of former President Felipe Calderón who denied that he had prior knowledge of the transfer of arms to the Mexican drug trafficker known as Rapido y Furioso.

The president instructed Marcelo Ebrard to ask in the United States what is known about the subject.

Andrés Manuel asked the presidential spokesman, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, to read the thread of tweets by Felipe Calderón, where he basically says that he had no idea of ​​the operation “Fast and Furious”.

Without questioning the veracity of what Felipe Calderón said, simply AMLO pEbrard wanted to send a diplomatic note to the United States.

In fact the president asked Ebrard to detail the mechanism of this petition to the United States.

Diplomatic note will be drawn up

In taking the floor to answer the public question, Foreign Minister Ebrard reported that a document will be drafted to be presented immediately by diplomatic channels.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations stressed thatThat a “Fast and Furious” operation will be requested, for the benefit of Mexican public opinion.

Marcelo Ebrard vpraised that there will be no difficulty in obtaining the collaboration of the United States government given the good coexistence and relationships.

AMLO reaffirms good neighborliness, and asks to clarify and even apologize

In this sense, the President of Mexico recalled that there is a good relationship and even recalled the case of El Chapo’s son in which the United States offered support.

He recalled various offers and agreements, such as ventilators to treat the coronavirus.

In this sense, he specified:

– “… tell us if there was an agreement” between countries or officials from both countries, he asked.

He recalled that these weapons were used to murder the Mexican population and at least one agent from the United States with homicides.

Covid, world lessons, health is a right not a commodity: AMLO

AMLO referred to various world lessons in the face of a pandemic: Health and education are rights, not a commodity. Population is the most precious thing in a country

World Health Movement

Regeneration, May 8, 2020. The President read various points in his text that talks about the lessons that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to the world.

Andrés Manuel stressed that one of the lessons of the Covid pandemic is that health institutions are not merchandise, but eminently a human right.

Among other aspects that he stressed, is the concept that the exercise of the budget in the population is at the center of State policies.

In this sense, he referred to the responsibilities of national institutions to temper inequalities and guarantee access to rights.

Neither Health nor Education are merchandise

The president of Mexico stressed that neither education nor health can be merchandise, this as lessons of the coronavirus pandemic.

He referred to his text on the lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic and cited a synthesis presented in that document.

– «…, synthesis of what I consider most important and in this text I speak of guaranteeing the universal right to health, that the issue of health is not left to the market …»

“… That it is not a commercial matter, but that it is a matter related to human rights, to the right that we all have to be healthy and live in health.”

Global care for chronic diseases

Among the lessons in Health as a result of the pandemic AMLO includes the need to address the problem of chronic diseases worldwide.

In fact, the President of Mexico recalled that such conditions as diabetes, obesity and others cause more deaths a year than the pandemic.

–«It is urgent to attend to the serious problem of chronic diseases»– he claimed.

Further: “This applies to Mexico and the whole world.”

In fact, they are much more what «Who lose their lives due to heart attacks, obesity and diabetes, who will unfortunately die from coronaviruses«.

Education for health

Another lesson is that education is also a right, also closely related to health.

For this reason, AMLO postulates that Health and Nutrition education be included in compulsory basic education.

This to comprehensively face the pandemic and its effects.

The state

AMLO stressed that another lesson is that the State must fulfill its function of public interest, which is to attend to inequalities, temper them and guarantee access to rights and freedoms.

This after citing the right to life, health and food, among other reflections.

Coronavirus: Mexico fully in research and universal access to vaccine

Mexico promoted a resolution that mandates the UN to jointly search for drugs and vaccines against Covid. There is political space and technical capacity

Mexico for medicine and universal vaccine against coronavirus

Regeneration, May 8, 2020. In the framework of the AMLO morning conference, Foreign Minister Ebrard was presented to explain Mexico’s international efforts in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

These are protocols for medications, vaccines and other supplies, same that is sought to be accessible to all humanity.

That is the axis of Mexico’s political action: joint work between nations in the face of a pandemic and joint access by all to vaccines, medicines, and supplies.

International action of Mexico

Marcelo Ebrard, referred to Mexico and its role for universal access to medicines, supplies and, where appropriate, a coronavirus vaccine.

Our country wrote a resolution that was approved by 179 countries, the resolution with the most votes for Mexico in the history of the UN.

This is a mandate to the Secretary General of the United Nations and other instances.

In this sense, various European entities called for a global effort so that research institutions can participate in that effort. for vaccines, medications and supplies.

The works begin

In Mexico, UNAM is being invited, as well as specialists in entities, such as Querétaro and Nuevo León, to participate in three ongoing protocols going to phase 1.

That is, start testing a vaccine.

Everything is being done as indicated by the Dr. Alcocer, Health Minister, who is a specialist in the subject.

One of the central themes is the access in time and form to medications in circulation, indicated Marcelo Ebrard.

The chancellor explained that he is participating in various types of developments.

Economic contribution to research

In the case of the research launched by the WHO and European public and private entities, the contribution of Mexico is one million euros and there will be more contributions depending on the protocols.

The goal is to reach a vaccine as soon as possible and make it publicly available.

He explained that economic differences or of development can lead to a marked inequality between those who have access to the vaccine or medicines and those who not.

-“Can lead to a limitation of abuse, in the near future », by laboratories, due to prices or lack of availability.

Protocols

Next week will define which protocols will participate and will be duly informed of the projects in which Mexico participates.

As this is a research topic, there will be around 18 researchers, since it is a matter of academic credentials and “no representation”, Ebrard indicated.