After the cancellation of the helicopter concert in Medellín, on April 20, in which the popular musician Jessi Uribe would also participate, many people are criticizing on the networks ‘La conquista’, the virtual concert that Uribe programmed with Paola Jara for June 20.

Complaints are related to the charge to see it, which is worth 25,000, 50,000 and 100,000 pesos, and whose tickets are available at La Tiquetera.

Organized by Mano de Obra, Persival, Faro Latino and Jama Entertainment, it is reported on the La Tiquetera website that “the show, the set design and the repertoire are designed and prepared to transmit a new experience, full of visual and technological resources. Not only the individual successes will be interpreted, but also a repertoire specially prepared to sing and act as a duet in a fun narrative with humor tips and a dialogue about things that happen in pairs, which for some time has been sharing the same house.

However, many users have stated that they have no intention of paying and there are even some who have called for a ‘playlist’ not only with the music of Uribe and Jara, but also by other popular artists such as Alzate, Francy and Pipe Bueno, among others, highly recognized in this musical genre.

Others have said that why the charge to see the show, if artists like Carlos Vives, Juanes and Fonseca, among others, have done free shows.



For his part, the businessman Rafael Mejía, one of the organizers, said that the programming of this concert is a way of looking at the panorama of shows at the moment, in which there are no evenings with the presence of the public, according to the radio station. The W.

The differences in the cost of the tickets are related to what the ‘attendees’ will receive at the concert, which would be via streaming. Thus, whoever pays 100,000 pesos will have a shirt and a cap, among others.

Until this May 21, La Tiquetera continues to sell virtual tickets, with advertisements saying that whoever buys must have a good internet connection to be able to enjoy the show.

It even transpired that quotas will be raffled through various stations.

