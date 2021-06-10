Criticisms of the organization of the tournament due to the nightly matches

Due to the existing curfew in Paris, the Roland Garros quarter-final match that faced Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini It was interrupted at 10:55 p.m. this Wednesday so that the spectators who were in the stands left the Philippe Chatrier. This did not please absolutely anyone who with boos and comments of all kinds began to criticize against the organization of the tournament: “It is unacceptable. We have paid 500 euros to see two thirds of a game,” said a spectator at the exit of the stadium with his three children.