Criticisms of Big Oil Could Boost Green Fuels, Says IATA

By Laurence Frost and Sarah Young

PARIS / LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) – The green backlash by activists and shareholders against Big Oil is good news for the aviation sector, which is preparing to expand its own environmental targets, the director of the company said on Friday. International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Willie Walsh, IATA Director General, said the challenges encountered by Exxon, Chevron and Shell this week could spur investment in the low-emission fuels that airlines badly need.

“I think it’s great that the oil industry is being criticized. Anything that accelerates the production of sustainable fuels is a good thing,” Walsh told Reuters.

Big Oil suffered heavy defeats on Wednesday as 61% of Chevron shareholders demanded cuts in end-use emissions and Exxon Mobil saw a pair of activist candidates elected to its board of directors in order to push forward. the demands on climatic issues.

A Dutch court also ordered Royal Dutch Shell to slash its emissions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased attention and pressure on climate emissions, Walsh said.

At the IATA annual meeting, to be held in October, global airlines will be asked to commit to halving their net emissions by 2050, Walsh said, confirming the indications of his predecessor, Alexandre de Juniac.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Sarah Young; Additional information by Tim Hepher. Edited in Spanish by Flora Gómez and Javier Leira)