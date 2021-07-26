Criticisms and reactions to the Disney movie

The first reactions to Jungle Cruise define it as a fun and lively adventure, it feels like a real theme park.

A few days after the premiere of Jungle Cruise, reactions have fallen on the upcoming action-adventure film starring Dwayne johnson Y Emily blunt Inspired by the old Disney attraction. The film, set in the early 20th century, follows the adventures of a riverboat captain who takes a British scientist and her brother on a jungle mission to find the Tree of Life. In the process, they must battle dangerous animals, a deadly environment, and a group of competing expeditionaries who want to get ahead of themselves.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs Jungle Cruise from a script by Michael Green Y Glenn ficarra & John Requa. Based on a story by John norville & Josh goldstein Y Ficarra & Requa. In addition to Johnson, who plays Captain Frank Wolff and Blunt, who plays Dr. Lily Houghton, also stars Jesse plemons (Black Mass, The Master) as Prince Joaquin, Edgar ramirez (Wrath of the Titans, The Girl on the Train) as Aguirre, Jack Whitehall (Bad Education, Fresh Meat) as MacGregor Houghton and Paul giamatti (Cinderella Man, Private Life) as Nilo Nemolato.

Now, with the release date right around the corner, it’s time to get your opinion on the Jungle Cruise. Has Disney hit the mark with its latest attempt at adapting an amusement park attraction into a feature film? Or will it not live up to its predecessor Pirates of the Caribbean (2003)?

These are some of the first reactions:

First of all, here’s what Perri Nemiroff, Christina Radish, and Steve Weintraub had to say about the movie:

#JungleCruise legit feels like a theme park ride – and I like rides quite a bit. Had a good time with the mythology and the action, but the biggest winner of the bunch here is the cast chemistry. Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Whitehall are mighty charming together. pic.twitter.com/ItBirVrcGd – Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise is everything that a lover of the theme park ride could hope for! Love the nods to the ride. #EmilyBlunt and #DwayneJohnson are a delightful duo. The villains are entertaining. The action is exciting. So much fun, all around! @JungleCruise @TheRock pic.twitter.com/DJvCj6hGhE – Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) July 25, 2021

After watching #junglecruise now understand why @TheRock wanted Jaume Collet-Serra to direct #BlackAdam. ‘Jungle Cruise’ is such a fun adventure that works for all ages. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have fantastic chemistry & it’s loaded with nods to ride. Thumbs way up. pic.twitter.com/Ljf2MqzE5F – Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 25, 2021

Critics seem to agree that the film is a throwback to family adventure movies.

Disney’s #JungleCruise is an absolute delight! It’s funny, full of derring do and reminds me of classic adventure movies from my childhood. Emily Blunt, @TheRock and @jackwhitehall are having a blast and it shows! Serious Romancing the Stone vibes and I’m absolutely here for it! pic.twitter.com/hK0yu7UGMK – Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise is a fun Indiana Jones like adventure geared towards a younger audience that runs a bit too long but works more often than not. A good mixture of action, humor, and chemistry between the lead characters keeps things entertaining for the majority of it. While most of – Dennis Tzeng 曾 逸凡 (@ThinkHero) July 25, 2021

Really loved #JungleCruise, a rollicking, spirited adventure that honors the original attraction while forging its own distinct, mystical path. @TheRock and Blunt have undeniable chemistry and the @ILMVFX are truly dazzling. Doesn’t quite reach “Pirates” heights but comes close. pic.twitter.com/a5U96gTVti – Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) July 25, 2021

Additionally, other critics noted that there are plenty of hilarious references to the attraction for fans to keep an eye out for, as well as tributes to films like Romancing the Stone (1984), The African Queen (1951), and Indiana Jones.

Disney’s #JungleCruise is a lot of fun – a big, fantastical adventure that feels similar in tone to the PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN movies & is packed with surprises. Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt are great together, but Jesse Plemons is a riot. Tons of nods to the ride it’s based on pic.twitter.com/tuQpWCEgFT – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 25, 2021

I watched #JungleCruise today. @ TheRock’s been saying for two years that it’s inspired by Indiana Jones, Romancing the Stone, and African Queen, and that’s exactly the way it plays. It’s super fun, with lots of heart, and after the first 10 minutes you’ll be locked in. More plz. pic.twitter.com/HXczcwOieA – Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 25, 2021

Jungle Cruise has been one of many productions that was delayed by the pandemic. Although it ended its filming in September 2018, it could not be released last year as planned due to the health crisis. Originally, its date was set for July 24, 2020, but the producers chose to postpone it for more than a year. That is, on July 30, 2021.

As with Cruella or Black Widow, the film will be available at Disney Plus through the Premier Access. After a period of time, not yet specified, it will be available for free to users.

Synopsis

Disney’s Jungle Cruise is a thrilling ride through the Amazon with prankster Captain Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London to the Amazon rainforest and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downstream on the Quila, a ramshackle but charming ship, to discover an ancient tree with unmatched healing abilities.

Jungle Cruise hits theaters on July 30.