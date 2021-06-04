Criticism, ‘Xtremo’: Netflix’s violent and questionable attempt to bring the Asian thriller to Spain

Netflix has a problem with its original content. Wanting to mass produce and relying mostly on their algorithms and internal data leads them down the path of reiteration, of not stopping to carefully assess the details of each project and of being delved into continual cancellations or with products that do not end up working. And I think that a perfect example is ‘Xtremo’, a new Spanish thriller from the streaming giant directed by Daniel Benmayor and starring Teo García, Óscar Jaenada, Óscar Casas and Andrea Duro.

We are facing a movie with a very attractive formula, with vibrant martial arts scenes, very violent action, dizzying pace and an aesthetic that drinks directly from the Asian thriller. However, it does not end up curdling, since it ends up turned into a very conventional and imposed thriller that cannot escape a very trite and repetitive development.

First because transferring the formula of Asian cinema to the context of Spain in such a pure way seems too unreal in the eyes of the spectator. Seeing battles with katanas, highly exaggerated combat movements and characters behaving in the most intense way possible in the middle of Barcelona is hardly credible, missing a link to the Spanish terrain with which the story can have coherence.

Second, by being before a script full of common places. And I’m not just talking about the film being very predictable, the dialogues bordering on the absurd and the story has nothing new to offer, but that in its attempt to address the martial arts genre it ends up giving a very simplistic vision of it, falling back on topics and stereotypes that can be even offensive towards the Asian community.

But not everything is bad in ‘Xtremo’. The fact that he dares to explore an unusual genre in Spanish cinematography gives it a touch of novelty that already justifies its viewing. Seeing a cast that exudes charisma on screen giving their all in intense action scenes offers enough entertainment to keep you glued to the screen during its 111 minutes of footage. In addition, we talk about sequences with a very considerable level of violence, very elaborate combat choreographies, musical songs and a very attractive aesthetic.

It is also noticeable that the budget that Xtremo has had is not very high, assuming that many of its scenes do not look as good as they could. Basically, because sometimes his tricks are too exposed. Although it is true that Daniel Benmayor, director with experience in action made in Hollywood after having directed ‘Tracers’ with Taylor Lautner, is very competent when it comes to playing with the few resources that are offered to him.

Netflix’s problem with its originals

But in the end, it is still a very generic production whose formula is not quite right, precisely because of what I was saying at the beginning. That Netflix does not carefully assess the schemes of its projects, does not return to its possible failures and successes and is guided only by mere formulas and algorithms, ends up turning against them.

Yes, in Spain we produce very good thrillers and Netflix’s own data may have shown them a growing interest in the genre of action and martial arts in our country, but no matter how attractive a movie or series may be or no matter how well a similar product could have gone, if you don’t work on it carefully, in the end you get results as questionable as’ Xtremo‘. But given the massive consumption of content and the need to feed the platform every week with more and more productions, the streaming giant chooses to skip this step.

Luckily the movie offers high doses of violence and action to attract those who simply want to enjoy an entertaining thriller. Although there is little else to note here. And the truth is, it’s a shame, because the project could have given much more of itself.

Note: 5

The best: His violent sequences and the choreographies of his fights.

Worst: Loose and imposing script full of common places.