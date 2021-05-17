Criticism would end Lupita Jones by mistake in Miss Universe | Instagram

Nerves and haste can play a trick even the most expert, proof of this was the actress, Lupita Jones, who this edition of the beauty pageant, “Miss Universe 2021“, became the target of strong criticism by making a mistake that users of social networks would immediately notice.

Lupita jones would hurry a bit due to the excitement and nerves of the moment to dedicate a congratulatory message to Andrea Meza Through her Instagram account, the native of Chihuahua who was still vying for the crown of Miss Universe 2021.

Immediately, Lupita Jones led the trends in social networks, despite trying to try to quickly correct the error, the networks made her the target of various criticisms.

TEXT PROPOSAL FOR NETWORKS IF ANDREA DOES NOT WIN IN MISS UNIVERSE, Congratulations Andrea! You fought to achieve a dream that accompanied you since you were a girl, your discipline and talent took you to the place you occupied today in Miss Universe,

It was the message that Jones erroneously posted on his Instagram account and for which he became the target of comments.

The “former beauty queen“, María Guadalupe Jones Garay (Lupita Jones), had written the text that she was going to publish on her social networks if Mexico obtained the victory with her beautiful representative, Alma Andrea Meza Carmona, 26, as well as the message of encouragement that she would dedicate to the contestant.

However, possibly the “National Director of Universal Mexico” or her community manager, forgot to erase the indication that said “text proposal for networks if Andrea wins the Miss Universe”.

Really, the message that Lupita Jones would share on her official social networks if the young contestant won.

“Congratulations, Andrea Meza! Worthy representative of Mexico, a young model, an example of what our country can achieve, many congratulations for raising the name of our country because the whole world knows that in Mexico we have citizens who achieve their dreams “.

On the same site, it could be seen that the writer also wrote a message of support in case Meza did not win, and where she intended to highlight the work of today’s Miss Universe 2021.

Congratulations Andrea! You struggled to achieve a dream that accompanied you since you were a child, your discipline and talent took you to the place you occupied today in Miss Universe, “she said in the message.

Users on social networks did not go unnoticed by Lupita Jones’ error, so the comments were immediate, however, the businesswoman decided to ignore them.

Who is Andrea Meza?

The outstanding “beauty queen” put the name of her country very high, becoming the third Mexican woman to wear the crown by obtaining the title of Miss Universe 2021.

Graduated from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, Mexico, she has a Software Engineering degree, is a vegan, professional model, philanthropist, makeup artist as a hobby, and a tourism ambassador for her state.

Likewise, she has collaborated as an “activist” in different causes focused on gender equality, human rights and raising her voice against sexist violence.

Meza Carmona, who was born on August 13, 1994, is also an entrepreneurial woman by creating her own sportswear brand, called Amaw (Andrea Meza ActiveWear).

Currently, the beautiful Mexican with hazel eyes and long brown hair lives in the city of Guadalajara, where in addition to developing her career as a model, she is an ambassador for the “Ah Chihuahua” campaign, from where she promotes the image of her state for the whole country.