Criticism, ‘Welcome to Spain’: Good intentions

The producer and filmmaker Juan Antonio Moreno Amador has always stood out for his commitment to social cinema, especially as a producer, but also as a documentarian. Winner of two Goya Awards for the best documentary short, Moreno Amador returns to making feature films with ‘Welcome to Spain’, his first solo project after having co-directed with Silvia Venegas ‘Kafana (Enough, Already!)’ and ‘Boxing for Freedom’. Film shown in the official selection of Hot Docs, the international documentary festival of Canada.

Moreno Amador places the documentary in Torreblanca, in an old brothel that has been converted into a reception center for refugees. With a light tone and close to comedy, the documentary maker seeks to make an extensive and diverse portrait of the different realities that exist in the venue. The filmmaker has extensive experience in this regard, as ‘Boxing for Freedom’, his most recognized title as a director, could be seen in more than 50 countries, as well as participating in different festivals and obtaining critical recognition.

However, ‘Welcome to Spain’ is not ‘Boxing for Freedom’, as its message about the diversity that exists in the reality of the refugee crisis has a much more abstract structure than the story of Sadaf Rahimi, an Afghan boxer who defended tooth and nail her right to be a free woman. And maybe, therein lies the biggest problem with ‘Welcome to Spain’, as it seeks to touch as many topics as possible and, as the saying goes: “who covers a lot, little squeezes”. He wants to capture so many realities that he ends up in no man’s land. It is true that these stories do not have to have a beginning and an end, but, at the narrative level, Moreno Amador leaves too many loose ends.

A reality that encompasses many others

On the other hand, it seems that he does not dare to be entirely critical of certain realitiesThus, while situations, such as that of the family of little Omnia, from Yemen, or the Venezuelan Jorge del Prete, are well reflected, by breaking down prejudices regarding the origins of the refugees and their integration into the country; Others, such as that of the Fares family, lack a more skeptical tone regarding some comments made by the clan’s patriarch about Spanish society. Also the labor problems experienced by refugees, which are the ones that complicate -for the most part- their desire for integration into Spanish society they are touched too superficially.

Not to mention that Moreno Amador does not leave too much space for the public to do their own reflection exercise, being a constant voice-over that narrates each situation and leaves their own opinion, without letting the audience have their own value judgment regarding the different situations that the documentary narrates. Indeed, it is important to show the lives of the refugees and how they face the bureaucracy, as well as to tell the different reasons why they flee, since two cases are for reasons of sexual orientation (which would have been used for another film and here are touched excessively lightly). However, It would not have hurt if the director had focused only on certain cases, in addition to not being omnipresent in each sequence as a narrator.

The intentions of ‘Welcome to Spain’ are good, it is appreciated that Moreno Amador wants to make visible the reality that exists behind these refugee centers and it is positively valued that he seeks to break down prejudices and denounce the situation in which many live. However, That does not mean that his proposal could have been much better structured so that, precisely, his message could sink more deeply.

Note: 5

The best: Being able to know stories like that of Omnia’s family. Also that they show themselves, albeit superficially, to those refugees who have fled their countries because of their sexual orientation.

Worst: It has too many protagonists, it does not know exactly what it wants to tell and the omnipresent voice-over does not help to form its own judgment.