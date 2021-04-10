Criticism, ‘War of Lies’: The Age of Post-truth

Little by little films are arriving that reveal reality after the Iraq War, the one that George W. Bush started against the Saddam Hussein regime. As is already known, it was a conflict based on lies and rumors and that, according to the Associated Press, between 2003 and 2009 caused more than 110,600 direct deaths. Films like ‘The vice of power’, ‘Snowden’ or the recent ‘The Mauritanian’ they expose the malpractice of the Republican president’s government, in addition to showing that it was the germ of the post-truth era.

However, Everything had a beginning and it was long before the attacks of September 11, 2001. That is where the focus ‘War of Lies’, Johannes Naber’s new feature film, which chronicles the Curveball affair or how an alleged informant, Rafid Alwan, manipulated the German intelligence agency into believing that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction to enjoy political asylum, nationality and a financial compensation, when everything was false.

The film focuses on the Curveball case but presented from the perspective of Wolf, an investigator related to the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) and how his own obsessions and personal crisis were easy prey for a trickster, which made him create, involuntarily, a whole network of lies, which ended up becoming irrefutable evidence for the CIA and the Bush Jr. government to invade the Middle Eastern country. The interesting thing about the background is that the entire network of lies increases at an unstoppable rate due to a series of inactions that exposes not only the German intelligence services (and, therefore, other countries) but also Western geopolitics.

A film that seeks to have the dark comedy tone of Adam McKay and the vibrant thriller tone of Jacques Audiard

Although that perspective is very interesting and has not been addressed in depth in the cinema; Naber, who signs the script together with Oliver Keidel, does not know how to tackle it clearly, he stumbles too much, with a gray protagonist – played by Sebastian Blomberg – and a series of situations that are not clear if they are intentionally or improvised comic. That line between social drama, espionage cinema and comedy in the purest Adam McKay style seems rather an involuntary act and is evident in its absence of claw in comic situations and the choice of an extremely taciturn protagonist.

‘War of Lies’ has a very interesting theme, one of those that could have been a superb thriller in the purest Jacques Audiard style, but, in the end it is an irregular I want and I cannot, causing the feeling of lost opportunity, leaving in evidence how necessary a clear definition of its plot was, the concept of post-truth is also not well used and how the Iraq War was the germ of the populisms that plague the West, causing the feeling of being in no man’s land.

Note: 5

The best: Dar Salim, perhaps one of his riskiest roles. I wish the film was up to him.

Worst: The feeling that Naber wants to be McKay and Oliver Stone at the same time.