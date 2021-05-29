Criticism, ‘Wake up the fury’: The revenge of the hieratic man

Whatever you do, Guy Ritchie is one of the current filmmakers who has the best calling power, with permission of Nolan, Tarantino, Anderson, Snyder, or Coppola (daughter). However, it is also one of the most irregular, giving one of lime (like ‘RocknRolla’ or the first installment of ‘Sherlock Holmes’), but also one of sand (like ‘Operation UNCLE’ or the remake of ‘Aladdin’) . Where would then be ‘Wake up the fury’, his reunion with Jason Statham, one of his first muses?

Having become one of the directors who helped Spanish theaters during the outbreak of the pandemicWell, the wonderful ‘The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords’ was one of the films that raised the box office during the reopening of cinemas after the harsh confinement of March; now come back with a remake of ‘Le convoyeur’, a French thriller directed by Nicolas Boukhrief and starring Albert Dupontel and Jean Dujardin. Just because it is a Hollywood version of a European film, the question arises as to the extent to which ‘Awaken the Fury’ is a personal bet by Ritchie or is it a commissioned project.

And is that ‘Awaken the Fury’ has the usual ingredients of Ritchie’s cinema, especially in its first part, where action is very well combined with a sublime black humor. Also successful is the fragmentation of the narrative playing with the times, telling the story from the middle of what happened. On the other hand, there is the action and its characters. Ritchie knows how to build characters with charisma, even in the role of Jason Statham, hieratic and icy as an iceberg, with which the Briton shows his ability to interpret the cliché of a tough guy. On the other hand, there is Josh Hartnett, who returns from anonymity to offer a laudable appearance, in which he has to be vindicated as a secondary scene-stealer.

Ritchie makes a correct detective film that stands out for its characters

However, Even though the action and the tension work, the mix does not end in the same way that the more than mentioned ‘The Gentlemen’ did., causing the feeling that, in some sequences, Ritchie is on autopilot. And this is also reflected in his script, written in three hands between Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies and Ritchie himself. Yes, the pieces fit together, audiences can enjoy this convoluted crime thriller. However, a filmmaker like Ritchie is required more.

If directed by Jaume Collet-Serra or the Bilall Fallah-Adil El Arbi tandem, it could be talking about a remarkable action film. However, for someone like Ritchie, It is an efficient production, one of those that he approves, since the film is not bad, but it lacks that touch of the director of ‘Snatch. Pigs and diamonds’, being too conditioned by its nature as a remake, despite the fact that the original French film had a more complex background, related to globalization, the precariousness of the labor system, corruption and industrial espionage and the American version seems like a skimmed adaptation in which only the desire for revenge prevails. Yes, it touches above the marginal situation in which several war veterans remain. However, Ritchie does not delve into this question, as if he just needed an excuse to solidify his account.

And perhaps therein lies the question. Despite having fun, having a disorderly narrative that encourages the public to be intrigued, ‘Wake up the fury’ does not manage to transcend further. Fortunately, Its tense action works like clockwork, managing to be an effective diversion that will captivate fans of the genre. In other words, in other words, a commissioned project that exceeds its usual average mark in these productions.

Note: 6

The best: See Jason Statham in his sauce, enjoying a character written for him.

Worst: A greater background and complexity is missing. Ritchie could have made this remake his own.