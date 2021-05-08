Criticism, ‘Those who wish my death’: Between the flames and the bullets

Four years after the magnificent ‘Wind River’, unfairly distributed in Spain at the time; Taylor sheridan, the scriptwriter of the great ‘Sicario’, ‘Comanchería’ and ‘Sicario: El día del Soldado’, returns with another powerful thriller, again as director and now as co-writer: ‘Those who wish my death’, adaptation of the homonymous novel by Michael Koryta, who also co-wrote the libretto. Angelina Jolie recovers her action hero essence with a film that surprises with her intense but slow pace.

Considered one of the directors and screenwriters who have revolutionized the American thriller, thanks to a neowéstern vision with ‘Comanchería’ as the best exponent, ‘Those who wish my death’ moves along a similar path, although without the social focus of the film starring Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Jeff Bridges. Sheridan once again displays a tense narrative that increases the tension as the plot progresses, which does not prevent her from maintaining a calm rhythm to give her protagonists a certain background.

In the midst of a child’s flight, well defended by Finn Little, whose father keeps information related to a corruption case that affects the highest echelons of American politics and economy, the script by Sheridan, Koryta and Charles Leavitt, goes creating a natural labyrinth, in which violence is dosed and the scene adapts to that search for the murderers and the boy’s escape. Little information is offered beyond the context, which helps to focus on a plot that manages to keep the intrigue in the audience until its last minutes.

Powerful thriller with a stellar cast

And that is where Sheridan’s calm touch shines, as it is possible to create a connection with characters that go out of the way, especially Angelina Jolie., which recovers the spirit of an action heroine that she wore so well in ‘Salt’, although, this time, she plays a female firefighter and forest ranger with ghosts from the past that haunt her. A reinterpretation of the classic archetype of the hero who saves the vulnerable protagonist. At his side, Jon Bernthal also breaks the clichés, by letting his wife, played by Medina Senghore, be the one to defend herself and escape the foreseeable collateral victim. Not forgetting to mention Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult, the cold hitmen who suggest that precariousness also affects hit men.

It may be that ‘Those who wish my death’ does not have the different layers that the more than mentioned ‘Sicario’, ‘Comanchería’ or ‘Wind River’ did have. However, it is before a powerful thriller, which shows that Sheridan still has the pulse when it comes to creating stories that are capable of keeping audiences in their seats until the very end.

Note: 7

The best: The way Sheridan breaks with the predictability of her characters and plot.

Worst: It lacks the social complexity that other films directed or written by Sheridan did have.