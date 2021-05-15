Criticism, ‘This body feels like death’: 2×1 in slasher and comedy

What if we mix ‘Friday the 13th’ with ‘Put yourself in my place’, that of Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis? The result is a wild mash-up entitled ‘This body feels like death’, a slasher cocktail and body swapping. There are many films of this type: ‘Crazy Friday’, ‘The change’, ‘This body is not mine!’ … Most with the morality of learn to love your life or it is not so easy to be “the other “Not so the new film by Christopher Landon, also creator of the binomial of ‘Happy day of your death’. In this case the body swappers are a serial killer, Vince Vaughn, and his latest teenage victim, Kathryn Newton. For him it means returning to anonymity and being able to unleash his bloody instincts without attracting attention, for her to become the most wanted man in the city, a walking target and what is worse, a man. Millie (Newton) has until 12 at night to reverse the curse and only has the help of two friends: Josh and Celeste, a gay boy and a black girl (the preferred victims of any horror movie), while the psychopath dedicates himself to killing half a high school.

Behind the production is Blumhouse, the company of the almighty Jason Blum, and the script is co-written by the director with his friend Michael Kennedy. After combining ‘Scream’ and ‘Trapped in time’ in ‘Happy death day’ and marinating its sequel with the temporal paradox of ‘Back to the future 2’, Landon repeats the strategy of underlining the indisputable latent comedy in the eighties nostalgia and crossing a heroine to the final girl with her good doses of slapstick, a bit of drama and romance and scenes that border on the gore.

Although it resists the temptation to abuse meta-references, with a rating of over 18 in the US and 16 in Spain, ‘This body feels like death’ is more about action and violence than comedy and Drink from sagas like ‘Halloween’, the aforementioned ‘Friday the 13th’ and especially ‘Scream’. Each murder has to surpass the previous one in extravagance, blood and unpredictability And although it is not as surprising as the first installment of ‘Happy day of your death’, this twist to the genre with the adolescent component included is original and fun enough where it should be: in the twisted deaths and the construction of characters that naturalize how diverse and free it is to be young today. It is clear that after leaving ‘Paranormal Activity’, Landon has insisted on leaving behind the rigidity of conventional terror and opting for black humor, preferring to experiment, mix and update the genre. His ambition, in this case at least, is to entertain the audience for 102 minutes and find it difficult to hold his gaze on the screen in the bloodiest scenes, not to exploit the mechanisms of genuine terror that he has already proven to control. ‘This body feels like death’ starts out like a good slasher with the carnage of a bunch of good teenagers and the bloodiest sequences go through chainsaws, cryogenization and of course stabbing.

That in regard to his horror side, on the comedy side, Vince Vaughn stands out above the rest, with a lot of experience in the genre, which could have reduced his portrayal to the cartoon of the teenage girl and yet it is much more subtle and successful in a lesson in physical humor without abusing mannerism as much as possible.

Queer horror

The characters created by Landon and Kennedy, especially the secondary ones, emphasize the film’s distinctively queer sensibilities, giving great importance to the correct use of pronouns (at least in their original version, the one we have seen), a current and controversial conversation among adults reluctant to understand the changes, but apparently naturalized among young people. Any type of art can serve as a tool to normalize or make known other non-predominant realities, but perhaps it is comedy that works best when it works well and with respect. It would have been as wrong to ignore as to abuse the idea of ​​body exchange as a metaphor for new gender perspectives, after all, Millie is a woman in a man’s body. It probably has more to do with the fact that Landon is gay than a business issue, but it is undeniable that the director handles this aspect of his film with more sensitivity than other similar works, and although it is inevitable that both discover and experiment with their new bodies, it turns out that the sexualization of, for example, the Butcher’s new tits could be avoided. It is also evident in the character of Josh (Mish Osherovich), fabulous and proud, without dragging complexes or having to come out of the closet as his only plot.

With a good narrative rhythm and a script imaginative and twisted enough to sustain its obvious predictability, ‘This body feels like death’ is unambitious, but highly satisfying as crazy entertainment and love letter to the slasher.

Note: 6

The best: The mix of comedy and slasher and Vince Vaughn.

Worst: Kathryn Newton deserved more margin.