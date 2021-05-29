Criticism, ‘The Year of Fury’: An Accurate Look at Uruguay’s Military Coup in the 1970s

That a film is going to be promoted at a festival and only allowed to see it in a single screening is not usually a good sign. And much less in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic with such low capacity in theaters. This is what I thought of ‘The Year of Fury’ when it was presented last 2020 in a small gala at the Seminci, where, given the reduction of seats, only a few people were able to access to see this thriller set at the beginning of the Uruguayan dictatorship in the early 70s. Nothing could be further from the truth.

‘The Year of Fury’ turned out to be quite a surprise. A production cared to the millimeter that takes us into the horror of a dictatorial regime from different perspectives, characters and stories. A film with a certain didactic focus on the history of a country that has not been treated so regularly in the cinema, which gives it a novel point compared to the infinity of similar-themed films from Latin America.

Its plot places us in 1972, right at the dawn of the dictatorship in Uruguay. We are introduced to Diego (Alberto Ammann) and Leonardo (Joaquín Furriel), two scriptwriters of a television program who see how pressure and censorship seek to end their scathing political satire on the military positions that are beginning to occupy high positions in the country. We also meet Rojas (Daniel Grao), a military officer who, before the arrival of the dictatorship, begins to be overcome, especially when he has to carry out torture that he opposes.

Both are the main plots on which ‘The Year of Fury’ is based, where It is a game to talk about the role of the media, freedom of expression, censorship, military power or the personal consequences of those involved. But in addition, the film is committed to taking multiple subplots that lead to analyze the context of the Uruguayan dictatorship in greater depth, especially with regard to the introspection of the characters and their environments. It is true that at times it gets lost when trying to tackle too much, that some plots squeak and that at times it is somewhat manipulative. But nothing extremely serious that detracts from the film.

Very remarkable the work behind the cameras of Rafa Russo, a filmmaker who, after directing several short films, the film ‘Amor en SELF-Defense’ and working on scripts such as the one for the comedy ‘What do you play?’, addresses his second feature film as a director with ‘The Year of Fury’. Until now, his works had focused on the field of comedy, but his approach to the thriller in this story with a historical component is excellent, especially in the management of tension and rhythm, since make your viewing an intense and fast-paced experience.

I do not forget its admirable artistic section, which is right in the representation of Uruguay in the 70s and the turbulent environment. Neither of its cast. And it is that apart from some superb performances by its main cast led by Alberto Ammann, Joaquín Furriel and Daniel Grao, it has a wide campus of secondary school whose work is outstanding, especially Sara Sálamo and Martina Gusman. We also see Maribel Verdú there, but her presence is quite limited, her inclusion seems like a mere procedure to justify the co-production between Spain and Uruguay and to be able to have a good commercial claim to sell the film to the Spanish public. Although even with his short time on screen, if something never fails is his charisma and good screen presence.

It never hurts to remember the past

But of all the virtues of ‘The Year of Fury’ I think I am left with its marked didactic character. His emphasis on making known in the most detailed way possible what happened in Uruguay at the beginning of his military dictatorship, on teaching how everything can turn around overnight, on showing the role played by the media in society or the harshness of the repression seems to be in direct dialogue with the current situation and that resurgence of extreme right-wing discourses that every day seem to be more established around us. And is that It never hurts to keep in mind where we come from so as not to repeat the mistakes of the past. And this message is more than present in this remarkable and accurate film that is ‘The Year of Fury’.

Grade: 8

The best: Its narrative richness, its rhythm, tension, direction and acting work

Worst: Sometimes you lose yourself by wanting to cover more than you need to.