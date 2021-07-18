Criticism, ‘The Purge: Infinite’: Latino Empowerment

In 2013, James DeMonaco put a twisted premise on the table: What if one night a year committing crimes was legal? Argued from a sociological point of view, with which to justify a form of control of society by a new established order, America’s New Founding Fathers had the power to continue to exert oppression on the weakest, although disguised as controlled purification in which free will prevailed.

While the first part (‘The Purge: The night of the beasts’) responded to the canons of home invasion, in the second (‘ Anarchy: The night of the beasts’) and the third (‘Election: The Night of the Beasts’) revealed the perverse ins and outs that surround the night of the Purge, making it clear (of course) that we are facing an eternal class struggle. With notes towards gentrification, the fourth installment (‘The first purge: The night of the beasts’, which was also a prequel) became an example of horror noire that once again stoked racist America.

And in line with the latter, also presenting itself as the fifth and last chapter of the franchise, ‘La Purga Infinita’ arrives as the proposal that revolutionizes everything that we have seen until now, also betting on a marked socio-political character, laughing in the face of the politics of Donald Trump and his alienations as a former president of the first world power.

Latino empowerment

The most surprising thing about this new installment is that whoever writes this managed to reach her without even knowing the premise from which she started. This goes beyond those twelve hours of Purge, appearing a group of rebels against the system in Texas, who will decide to take violently the streets and continue purifying in their opinion. Violence generating violence, once again.

Beyond how innovative this proposal is, it is confirmed that this latest episode comes with notable symptoms of boredom. Once the fateful night is over, the story will become a survival manual, in which Latinos appear as a saving figure, being a success that has been bet on a director and a casting of Mexican actors and actresses, led by Ana de la Reguera as a final Latin girl to take into account (and who we have also seen recently in ‘Army of the Dead’)

It ends up being ironic (and the main reason for celebrating ‘The Purge: Infinite’) that the oppressed become the protagonists (as we had seen in ‘The first purge’), the real terror that permeates the screen is one of clearly political cut, with direct reference to the wall that sought to separate the United States and Mexico at the border, and on which it revolves in a clearly ironic way DeMonaco, who signs the last script of the saga that has been at the hands of Everardo Gout.

Upon his arrival in Hollywood, Gout is positioned as a talent to follow closely, whether under the protection of the Blumhouse factory or not, which once again gives us a title that will satisfy the general public, but which would have favored it. be much more explicit. His message of Latino empowerment and of wanting to destroy the hate speech of the supremacist faction of the planet, is clear and concise. However, that terror that was present in previous installments has disappeared. The festive spirit that paraded through the first sequels has also done it, in which we seemed to be facing a carnival of horror with villains candidates to be iconic. Here, only the spirit of survival and political discourse remain, something necessary and that is so evident, that the way in which it is embedded in the story is forced.

Note: 5

The best: That he is able to reinvent the saga.

Worst: That after that initial surprise, lose your way and stop interesting.